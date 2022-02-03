Max Verstappen reveals why he won't take part in Netflix's 'Drive to Survive' F1 series

Max Verstappen has revealed why he won't take part in Netflix's 'Drive to Survive' (DTS) despite its massive success. The Dutchman feels the show creates unnecessary drama among all drivers.

Erin⁷ @erin_28_ rewatching drive to survive for laughs and Will Buxton saying “when you line up against Max Verstappen even your best day is gonna look like failure” like damn… rewatching drive to survive for laughs and Will Buxton saying “when you line up against Max Verstappen even your best day is gonna look like failure” like damn…

Verstappen was allegedly portrayed in a 'bad' light in the hugely popular Netflix show. The driver was shown as the main reason why former Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo left the team, despite the pair being good friends in real life. Similarly, the show created an imaginary rivalry between Lando Norris and former McLaren driver Carlos Sainz whereas the two are well known in the F1 world for being very good friends off the grid.

The reigning world champion will not take part in further seasons of the show. Speaking of the series, he said:

“I understand that it has to be done like this to boost popularity in America, but as a driver, I don’t like to participate in this. They’ve faked some rivalries that aren’t there at all, so I’ve decided not to get involved and not to give interviews because there’s not really anything to show you. I’m not a dramatic show person, I just want to see the facts and the actual events.”

Max Verstappen's 2021 rival Lewis Hamilton has the exact opposite opinion to the Dutchman. The Briton claims his friends in America now finally understand what he does for a living, all thanks to the show. He said:

“In this last couple of years it’s been the steepest rise and more and more people are talking about it, more and more people engaging. The amount of emails and messages I get from people I’ve known for years in the States and who never knew what I was doing and now are hooked and can’t wait to come. I think a lot of them are coming this weekend.”

Max Verstappen will feature on the show's latest season virtue of title fight

As a result of his intense title fight with Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen will feature in the show's latest season, likely to drop before the 2022 season. With all the attention from last season on the two drivers, Netflix won't be able to exclude him from their narrative, especially after the Dutchman emerged victorious at the end of the season.

Verstappen appeared on the podium 18 out of 22 times in 2021, breaking the old Michael Schumacher record in the process. It is highly unlikely that the show's producers will overlook his championship-winning performances. The Dutchman has, however, clarified that he will not take part in any of the interviews the show conducts with the drivers.

Also Read Article Continues below

Only time will tell how the streaming giant will manage to twist Max Verstappen's 2021 story while respecting his decision not to participate. Meanwhile, fans can look forward to another season of the thrilling behind-the-scenes action of their favorite sport with season 4 of DTS.

Edited by Anurag C