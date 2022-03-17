F1 CEO wants transparency from the FIA in findings on Abu Dhabi

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has called for transparency from the FIA concerning the investigation into the way the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix was conducted. The findings are to be discussed on Saturday, March 19, a day before the first Grand Prix of the season.

The Italian believes this to be a watershed moment for the sport as the sport's credibility could hinge on these findings. During an interview with Sky Sports F1, Domenicali said:

“In the next days, the FIA will formally discuss that at the World Motor Sport Council, because I think what we need to avoid is a personal discussion. We are all human beings, you may say that you are performing well as a driver, as a team, as a referee, but this is not relevant to the credibility of the sport, if the sport will take all the lessons in order to improve that. The credibility is passing through this kind of action, and this is what we’re expecting the FIA to take on board in their preparation of next year.”

Lewis Hamilton's bid for a record-breaking eighth drivers' world championship title was dashed by a mixture of fate and Michael Masi's rule-bending. Max Verstappen overtook the Briton on the final lap and the rest is history. Masi has since been replaced by former DTM man Niels Wittich and WEC race director Eduardo Freitas.

"The aim is to move forward from Abu Dhabi" – F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali ahead of WMSC meeting

Stefano Domenicali has stressed the importance of moving forward from the debacle that was the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. During the aforementioned interview, the 56-year old spoke about the importance of the upcoming World Motorsport Council (WMSC) meeting. He said:

“I will attend the World Council next Saturday, and we will see. That is the aim, to have a step forward to move forward from Abu Dhabi. We are already in Bahrain. So there is no need to talk about a different approach other than to say what we learned as regulator from that last race.”

He was also vocal about race directors having the power and authority to make decisions without the interference of a committee. Domenicali added, saying:

“The race direction has to be an entity organized in a proper way, but the race director is a man, or a woman, or a person, who has to take the right decision. And he can take the right decision if he’s well supported, if he has all the tools that are available for him to make this judgment. I do believe that what you are saying is totally aligned with my thought. You don’t have the time to make a committee, you need to make sure all what you have around you is enabling you to take the right decision.”

The first race weekend of the season is all set to get underway on March 18 in Sakhir. The 2022 F1 Bahrain GP will be held on Sunday, March 20.

Edited by Anurag C