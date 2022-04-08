What did Kidd Creole do? Stabbing case explained as legendary rapper is convicted of manslaughter

Kidd Creole has been found guilty of manslaughter for stabbing a homeless man to death in 2017. The news was confirmed by the New York Times.

The conviction comes more than a week after the rapper’s trial began in New York City. While speaking to ABC7 New York, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said,

“Nathaniel Glover committed a shocking act of violence. This conviction makes clear my office will hold people who commit violent crime accountable to the full extent of the law.”

Reasons behind Kidd Creole’s arrest

Kidd Creole was arrested back in 2017 (Image via MrChuckD/Twitter)

Also known as Nathaniel Glover, Kidd Creole was arrested and charged with the murder of a homeless man in New York City on August 2, 2017. He had been residing in Mount Hope in the Bronx and working as a handyman and security guard in midtown Manhattan before his arrest.

Police said the artist got into an argument with a 55-year-old man in Midtown Manhattan and repeatedly stabbed him in the torso. The man was immediately admitted to Bellevue Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives from the New York City Police Department saw Glover on surveillance cameras near the scene and arrested him. He was charged with second-degree murder, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.

It is unknown if Creole knew the man, whose name was John Jolly. Police said the man resided in a homeless shelter in Lower Manhattan, two miles from where he was stabbed, near the intersection of East 44th Street and Third Avenue.

However, this was not the first time that Glover had to face a legal problem. He was previously arrested for firearm possession in 1982 and 1995 and possession of a knife in 2007.

Further details on Kidd Creole’s trial

According to prosecutors, Kidd Creole stabbed John Jolly twice in the chest with a steak knife on August 1, 2017 while on his way to work in Manhattan.

Nathaniel’s lawyer Scottie Celestin stated that his client did everything in self-defense and told the jury,

“Ladies and gentleman, this is New York City. It’s 12 o’clock at night. Who’s saying ‘What’s up?’ to you with good intentions? His fear for his life was reasonable.”

Assistant District Attorney Mark Dahl told the jury that the 62-year-old confessed to police that he did not stab the man in self-defense but because he thought Jolly was hitting on him. Dahl said through ABC7 New York,

“The defendant confessed to pulling out a kitchen knife and repeatedly thrusting it into the body of a stranger on the street, killing him. Was there anything that would prevent him from simply running away from Mr. Jolly? No.”

The Associated Press reported that Creole is expected to be sentenced on May 4, 2022.

