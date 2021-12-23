Who is Raphy Pina? Jury verdict finds music executive guilty of illegal possession of weapons

Raphy Pina has been found guilty of illegal possession of weapons in Puerto Rico by a jury.

The legal proceedings took place on December 22, during which both witnesses and evidence presented by legal teams were reviewed in San Juan’s U.S. Federal Court building. The jury included seven women and five men.

Pina was found guilty on charges of possession of an automatic weapon and firearms by a person convicted of a felony. He will be sentenced on April 1 by Judge Francisco Besosa and could be sent to prison for 20 years. Pina will currently remain under house arrest and will be required to wear an ankle monitor.

Daddy Yankee addresses the charges against Raphy Pina

Daddy Yankee was also available at the courthouse to support his manager and said in an interview that they respect the jury’s decision but are not in agreement with it.

Yankee stated that Pina is going through a tough phase but is grateful to be able to spend the New Year with his family and friends.

Following his appearance in court, Raphy Pina spoke to his followers on social media, saying that it was not an easy process but he was willing to face the consequences. He stated that he has faith and is thankful to those who support him.

Pina was accused back in August 2021. The legal documents stated that on April 2020, he was restricted from possession of firearms as a result of the prohibition of an earlier conviction where he was under the possession of multiple guns and 526 rounds of live ammunition for them.

The FBI and IRS were tasked with looking into the matter. Following the accusations, Pina went to Puerto Rico, surrendered to federal authorities, and participated in a virtual arraignment hearing where he pleaded not guilty to the charges.

About Raphy Pina in brief

Raphael Pina is a businessman and record manager from Puerto Rico. He is mostly known as the founder of Pina Records, which is the most successful reggae record company.

Born on 4 July 1978, in Isla Del Encanto, he had an interest in the music industry through his father. Pina is the manager of both Daddy Yankee and Natti Natasha.

Pina's net worth is estimated to be around $10 million. Raphy Pina and Natti Natasha got engaged in February 2021 but are not married yet.

Pina and Natasha are the parents of a daughter, and Pina is also the father of three children from his alleged marriages to Carolina Aristizabal and Wanda Ivelisse Monge.

