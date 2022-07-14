"She’s gotta go": Fans shocked after Diana Jenkins calls Erika "wise" in RHOBH Episode 10

RHOBH Season 12 aired a brand-new episode on Wednesday night that saw fans strongly disagree with Diana Jenkins calling Erika "wise."

In the episode, Erika revealed that she had made an effort to have a conversation with Sutton, only to have the latter shut down her attempts. An amused Diana then asked her how she managed to forgive Sutton for what she had done to her. Erika shared that she hadn't forgiven or forgotten what happened.

After hearing Erika's views, Diana called the RHOBH star a "wise" woman.

This week, Erika headed over to Diana's house to give her an update on Sutton's housewarming party which the RHOBH star had missed. Over a conversation about her feud with Sutton, Erika told Diana that she requested Sutton to give her another chance because both of them got off on the wrong foot.

Sutton reportedly shut down Erika's request and claimed that there was nothing wrong between her and Diana. Sutton also claimed that she opened up to Diana and told her something she didn't a lot of people just to be made fun of by Diana in return.

Continuing, Erika told Diana that she went and tried to have this conversation about her and Sutton despite being dragged out her last season. When Diana asked Erika how she had forgiven Sutton, she replied that she had not, thereby prompting Diana to praise her.

Fans who watched the entire exchange between the two RHOBH stars were shocked when they witnessed Diana label Erika as a wise woman.

Fans taken aback and amused after Diana hailed Erika as being "wise" in RHOBH Season 12, Episode 10

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that it was poor judgment and went on to claim that Erika might be a lot of things, but wise wasn't one of them.

PAUL WILLIAMS @pewilliams58 So Diana thinks that Erika is such a wise woman, huh? Well, Erika is a lot of things, but wise sure ain't one of them! #RHOBH So Diana thinks that Erika is such a wise woman, huh? Well, Erika is a lot of things, but wise sure ain't one of them! #RHOBH https://t.co/ZAlDDtjNBu

🍀❤️ @DGDL______ Diana calling Erika wise LMAOOO, that’s how you know she is NOT a good person #RHOBH Diana calling Erika wise LMAOOO, that’s how you know she is NOT a good person #RHOBH

Em Klem @melK_mE

Erika: I don't.

Diana: you're a wise woman.



SAID NO ONE EVER.



What do they say? Birds of a feather.....

#RHOBH Diana: how do you forgive and forget?Erika: I don't.Diana: you're a wise woman.SAID NO ONE EVER.What do they say? Birds of a feather..... Diana: how do you forgive and forget?Erika: I don't.Diana: you're a wise woman.SAID NO ONE EVER. What do they say? Birds of a feather.....#RHOBH https://t.co/saWuTcCeDc

Material Guy 💎 @melaninrockz You know you’re a f**ked up individual when you say Erika the person who claims to never use a bank account,a “wise” person #RHOBH You know you’re a f**ked up individual when you say Erika the person who claims to never use a bank account,a “wise” person #RHOBH https://t.co/edA7pbpRg2

chrris10_productions @theycallmeMaam Erika and wise ….should not be used in the same sentence .. #RHOBH Erika and wise ….should not be used in the same sentence ..#RHOBH

What else happened this week in RHOBH Episode 10, Season 12?

Episode 10 of RHOBH kicked off with the ladies at Sutton's housewarming party. After lunch, when they went back inside the house, the ladies facetimed Sutton's Bumble match. While trying to get them to cut the call, she accidentally revealed that she liked him and felt embarrassed because he was still on the call.

Meanwhile, Garcelle kept a close eye on Erika's alcohol intake. Upon seeing that Erika was on her third glass of champagne after claiming she would only have one, Garcelle decided it was time to confront her about balancing her meds and alcohol intake.

Garcelle first questioned Erika about her behavior at her party, saying that she would not keep quiet after Erika disrespected her teenage son by telling him to "Get the f**k out of here". Erika apologized to Garcelle and took full ownership of her actions, adding that it happened because her new medication made her feel sleepy and spiked.

While Garcelle was confronting Erika about her alcohol intake, Kyle Richards interjected herself into the conversation and defended Erika. Garcelle didn't like it and claimed that Kyle was jumping ship.

Erika also added that the way she spoke to Garcelle's son was the result of one too many margaritas. She shared that before she cussed at him, she had applauded Garcelle's way of bringing up her kids.

RHOBH airs every Wednesday night at 8 pm ET only on Bravo. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far