RHOBH season 12 episode 9: Kyle Richards receives flak online due to her insensitive behavior towards Sutton Stracke

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) Season 12 returned with a new episode on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Episode 9 turned out to be one of the most dramatic installments of this season.
The previous episode featured Garcelle Beauvais' birthday party, which also continued in the ninth episode. In the latest episode, Sutton Stracke and Diana Jenkins were seen having a spat at the party. The two hit a rocky patch on their Mexico trip, and thus, Stracke tried to connect with Jenkins by sharing her side of the story.
Earlier, Jenkins shared news of her miscarriage with the ladies, who were sure she wouldn't come to the party. So her presence made Stracke ask about her condition, which led to a feud, where Stracke called Jenkins "soulless" and "motherf***er."
What annoyed fans the most was Kyle Richards' involvement in the entire fight. While Stracke was talking to Jenkins, Richards interfered in the conversation and tried to stop Stracke from saying anything to the RHOBH newcomer.
RHOBH fans slam Kyle Richards after she claims Stracke was lying
Viewers were irked with Kyle Richards' behavior in RHOBH Season 12 Episode 9. Fans found her annoying, especially when Sutton Stracke shared her miscarriage story with Jenkins in an attempt to connect with her. During her revelation, Richards implied that Stracke was lying.
Richards was seen defending Jenkins while Stracke continuously tried to prove her story right and apologize to Jenkins. Richards also pushed Stracke to get her to stop talking to Jenkins.
Here's how fans reacted to Kyle Richards' insensitive behavior:
Kyle Richards later apologized to Sutton Stracke
In the latest episode, Kyle Richards and Sutton Stracke later met at a restaurant, where the former apologized for her behavior. She stated that she didn't think Stracke was lying about her miscarriages.
Richards also updated her fans about the entire scenario through her Instagram post. She shared a lengthy post on the story on Wednesday.
The post also clarified her reaction to Erika Jayne disrespecting Garcelle Beauvais' 14-year-old son Jax. In RHOBH Season 12 Episode 9, Jayne got drunk at Beauvais' party. As everyone was leaving, Jax was helping her family wrap things up and was seen picking up a bouquet. At this moment, Jayne said to him:
“Wait what are you doing here? Get the f**k out of here, get the f**k out of here, get the f**k out of here before you get in trouble!”
Jayne's choice of words hurt Jax's feelings as he mentioned the same to his mother. Beauvais then yelled at the RHOBH star, saying it was not okay to talk to her son like that.
Kyle Richards was later seen discussing the incident with Dorit Kemsley and their husbands. She defended Jayne's behavior stating that the latter needed to relax and have fun. Richards' reaction didn't receive a good response, which led her to clarify her side of the story to her fans on her Instagram story.
Meanwhile, viewers were treated to Sheree Zampino's presence in the latest episode. She is one of the cast members and appears as a friend of Beauvais. In the upcoming episode, the latter will be conversing with Richards about Jayne's alcohol consumption.
Episode 10 will air on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at 8.00 PM ET on Bravo.