RHOBH season 12 episode 9: Kyle Richards receives flak online due to her insensitive behavior towards Sutton Stracke

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) Season 12 returned with a new episode on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Episode 9 turned out to be one of the most dramatic installments of this season.

The previous episode featured Garcelle Beauvais' birthday party, which also continued in the ninth episode. In the latest episode, Sutton Stracke and Diana Jenkins were seen having a spat at the party. The two hit a rocky patch on their Mexico trip, and thus, Stracke tried to connect with Jenkins by sharing her side of the story.

Earlier, Jenkins shared news of her miscarriage with the ladies, who were sure she wouldn't come to the party. So her presence made Stracke ask about her condition, which led to a feud, where Stracke called Jenkins "soulless" and "motherf***er."

What annoyed fans the most was Kyle Richards' involvement in the entire fight. While Stracke was talking to Jenkins, Richards interfered in the conversation and tried to stop Stracke from saying anything to the RHOBH newcomer.

RHOBH fans slam Kyle Richards after she claims Stracke was lying

Viewers were irked with Kyle Richards' behavior in RHOBH Season 12 Episode 9. Fans found her annoying, especially when Sutton Stracke shared her miscarriage story with Jenkins in an attempt to connect with her. During her revelation, Richards implied that Stracke was lying.

Richards was seen defending Jenkins while Stracke continuously tried to prove her story right and apologize to Jenkins. Richards also pushed Stracke to get her to stop talking to Jenkins.

Here's how fans reacted to Kyle Richards' insensitive behavior:

Shaz @shezzlovely Kyle is such a gaslighter, she is the one not letting Sutton explain why she was hurt but she turns around to say Sutton wont shut up??? This woman is delusional and Sutton got her off easily. #RHOBH Kyle is such a gaslighter, she is the one not letting Sutton explain why she was hurt but she turns around to say Sutton wont shut up??? This woman is delusional and Sutton got her off easily.#RHOBH

Jenny Stenhouse @HollandJenste @BravoTV God, Kyle, shut up. U shouldn’t have been there in the first place. Cry me a river on what Diana is going through. Maybe she shouldn’t have come on the show. And Sutton is the easiest to apologize to. Kyle is full of BS. #RHOBH God, Kyle, shut up. U shouldn’t have been there in the first place. Cry me a river on what Diana is going through. Maybe she shouldn’t have come on the show. And Sutton is the easiest to apologize to. Kyle is full of BS. #RHOBH @BravoTV

OliviaNOPE @OliviaNOPEEE Kyle talks to Sutton like she’s beneath her and wants to embarrass her around the others & then wants to apologize or pretend to be a friend one on one @SuttonBStracke shes not your friend #RHOBH Kyle talks to Sutton like she’s beneath her and wants to embarrass her around the others & then wants to apologize or pretend to be a friend one on one @SuttonBStracke shes not your friend #RHOBH

Sarcastic @helloxsarcastic Kyle is really slipping this season. She’s showing her true colors this season and she is messy AF #RHOBH Kyle is really slipping this season. She’s showing her true colors this season and she is messy AF #RHOBH

Nigel👖| @yeet_baron When the producers “accidently” leave in all the footage that exposes vyle kyle’s true colours they petty af about that netflix deal lmaoooo #RHOBH #RHOBH MeanGirls When the producers “accidently” leave in all the footage that exposes vyle kyle’s true colours they petty af about that netflix deal lmaoooo #RHOBH #RHOBHMeanGirls https://t.co/sGWV1VUhK5

B.Janene @BritttJanene Kyle was already debating on leaving the show but after this? Yes baby gone head & pack it up. #RHOBH Kyle was already debating on leaving the show but after this? Yes baby gone head & pack it up. #RHOBH

nadianiro @orinaidan Kyle telling Sutton she's a delicate flower for not wanting to be pushed is🤮 #RHOBH Kyle telling Sutton she's a delicate flower for not wanting to be pushed is🤮 #RHOBH

amie @soymilkshorty Kyle is the queen of gaslighting. That whole convo with Sutton reminded me of the one she had with Crystal #RHOBH Kyle is the queen of gaslighting. That whole convo with Sutton reminded me of the one she had with Crystal #RHOBH https://t.co/2QBeXOp2T4

Kyle Richards later apologized to Sutton Stracke

In the latest episode, Kyle Richards and Sutton Stracke later met at a restaurant, where the former apologized for her behavior. She stated that she didn't think Stracke was lying about her miscarriages.

Richards also updated her fans about the entire scenario through her Instagram post. She shared a lengthy post on the story on Wednesday.

Kyle Richards' Instagram story addressing her behavior towards Sutton Stracke (Image via kylerichards18/Instagram)

The post also clarified her reaction to Erika Jayne disrespecting Garcelle Beauvais' 14-year-old son Jax. In RHOBH Season 12 Episode 9, Jayne got drunk at Beauvais' party. As everyone was leaving, Jax was helping her family wrap things up and was seen picking up a bouquet. At this moment, Jayne said to him:

“Wait what are you doing here? Get the f**k out of here, get the f**k out of here, get the f**k out of here before you get in trouble!”

Jayne's choice of words hurt Jax's feelings as he mentioned the same to his mother. Beauvais then yelled at the RHOBH star, saying it was not okay to talk to her son like that.

Kyle Richards was later seen discussing the incident with Dorit Kemsley and their husbands. She defended Jayne's behavior stating that the latter needed to relax and have fun. Richards' reaction didn't receive a good response, which led her to clarify her side of the story to her fans on her Instagram story.

Kyle Richards' Instagram story addressing her reaction to Erika Jayne and Jax's scene (Image via kylerichards18/Instagram)

Meanwhile, viewers were treated to Sheree Zampino's presence in the latest episode. She is one of the cast members and appears as a friend of Beauvais. In the upcoming episode, the latter will be conversing with Richards about Jayne's alcohol consumption.

Episode 10 will air on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at 8.00 PM ET on Bravo.

