RHOBH newcomer Diana Jenkins receives flak online after she responded to Garcelle Beauvais’ “uneducated comment”

RHOBH newcomer Diana Jenkins is again in the news, and this time it is for responding to Garcelle Beauvais' "uneducated" diss, which she made after Andy Cohen asked about the former's spat with Kristen Dionne, the black content creator.

During an interview on Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday, Andy Cohen asked Garcelle Beauvais:

Do you believe Diana misinterpreted the ‘black content creator’ on Instagram moment?”

To this, the reality star replied without hesitation:

“She’s uneducated.”

Diana Jenkins did not like her castmate's comments and posted the message, which mostly got criticism on social media platforms.

RHOB star Diana Jenkins receives flak online for writing about her work in Haiti

Garcelle Beauvais' reply did not go well with Diana Jenkins, who then posted about her philanthropic work in Beauvais Garcelle's native country Haiti on Instagram, but her post received mixed reactions, with many fans criticizing her on social media platforms for broadcasting her work.

How did the RHOBH Diana Jenkins feud start?

Jenkins was in the spotlight earlier this month when she got into a heated argument with a black woman, Kristen Dionne, who runs a Bravo fan account called @philly.diva.

The heated disagreement started when Dionne shared an old image of Jenkins, pointing out that the reality star has undergone plastic surgery over the years, due to which she currently looks much different than her younger self.

After a few heated arguments, Jenkins responded to Dionne:

“It can’t feel good being a Black content creator.”

Jenkins was soon under fire from Bravo fans as they took to social media to criticize her actions. Following this, the founder, chairwoman, and CEO of drink and lifestyle company Neuro Brands, immediately apologized for her actions via Instagram post, clarifying:

“I assumed ‘Black content creator’ was a title referring to a page that would be focused on snarky content. I copied the term because I thought that’s what it meant. I didn’t realize it was referencing to you as a Black woman and a content creator. Please understand i am not from this country @philly.diva so deeply sorry. I’m devastated that this was taken to mean something racially insensitive. I understand now why it was taken that way and that was never my intention. I am truly sorry.””

The incident left Dionne wondering why the new Bravo star targeted her account, not those of the "white creators that have posted the same picture with far more followers," as per Page Six.

Dionne even claimed that she never received an apology from Jenkins as she had allegedly blocked her. But she later informed via Twitter that Jenkins has now unblocked her.

Just when fans thought the matter was now left behind, Jenkins gave Bravo fans yet another chance to criticize her actions after commenting on Beauvais' response to Cohen.

More about RHOBH Diana Jenkins

Diana Jenkins is a new cast member of RHOBH season 12 and is already creating lot of drama on the show. She has been honored by various philanthropic institutions for her work, including the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

With a net worth of $300 million, Jenkins, a Bosnian refugee, has launched several advocacy programs, including the Jenkins-Penn Haitian Relief Organization, along with actor Sean Penn and UCLA's Sanela Diana Jenkins Human Rights Project.

The Jenkins-Penn Haitian Relief Organization provided medical care to thousands of victims in Haiti in 2010 earthquake. She has also been named one of the "World's Top Three Justice Innovators" by the Hague Institute for Innovation of Law.

RHOBH airs every Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

