"That's just lazy": RHOBH fans slam Diana Jenkins for sending her staff before arrival at the hotel

Bravo's Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) was back with another exciting episode on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at 8.00 pm ET. The one-hour episode was packed with dramatic moments where the ladies addressed many issues. However, this time, Diana was on the chopping block from fans when she sent her crew to prepare her room before arriving at the hotel.

This week on RHOBH, the housewives were on a trip to Punta De Mita, Mexico, to start afresh and have a good time. Viewers witnessed an equal share of drama, grief, and laughter in this episode. However, they slammed Diana Jenkins for sending her team to the hotel room before her arrival. One fan tweeted:

Mad Beefs @MadBeefs Diana needs to send her assistants ahead of her to arrive at a hotel to make sure her clothing is in her closet? That’s not even privileged that’s just lazy #RHOBH Diana needs to send her assistants ahead of her to arrive at a hotel to make sure her clothing is in her closet? That’s not even privileged that’s just lazy #RHOBH https://t.co/RCcYv1Vs7Z

Fans slam RHOBH star Diana Jenkins for sending her team to set up

While the housewives traveled to the hotel for their trip, Diana revealed that she had sent her crew to set things up in her room before her arrival. The clip also revealed that her assistants had arranged everything as per her needs and requirements in the room. The RHOBH star said:

“So whenever I travel, I send people ahead to set up and put things in place I wanted to. I just need to make sure that wherever I am going, it’s in a good condition."

However, fans slammed Diana for acting privileged and showing off in front of other housewives. They took to social media to express their opinions.

dramabananna @dramabananna Diana acting that entitled is really bothering. Specially coming from such humble roots #RHOBH Diana acting that entitled is really bothering. Specially coming from such humble roots #RHOBH

Dr. K @DoctorKC2016 Diana sending her staff ahead on a girls trip to prep her presidential suite. She's basically a acting these other ladies aren't on her level. #RHOBH Diana sending her staff ahead on a girls trip to prep her presidential suite. She's basically a acting these other ladies aren't on her level. #RHOBH https://t.co/1WqpXjOPqf

Deidre @Yankeefan2975 Diana is too coddled for words. I wonder how she would cope if she had to unpack her own bags. #RHOBH Diana is too coddled for words. I wonder how she would cope if she had to unpack her own bags.#RHOBH

Chatterbox Keirn @ChatterboxKeirn Diana is scared of something. No one sends a team to check a hotel room for them to “prepare”, that’s bs. #RHOBH Diana is scared of something. No one sends a team to check a hotel room for them to “prepare”, that’s bs. #RHOBH

Captain Eyebrows @WarthogBarbie Diana’s nouveau riche shtick is going to get old quick #RHOBH Diana’s nouveau riche shtick is going to get old quick #RHOBH

Ashia Sabbath @AshiaSabbath How many mf times is Diana going to repeat herself. We get it you have a team go hang up your clothes in your hotel room before you arrive. #RHOBH How many mf times is Diana going to repeat herself. We get it you have a team go hang up your clothes in your hotel room before you arrive. #RHOBH https://t.co/h0M4IbJWxW

juelz @jrxdcruz Nothing about this Diana hotel scene impressed me. #RHOBH Nothing about this Diana hotel scene impressed me. #RHOBH https://t.co/LuY6Fp4cdW

✯ℛ𝒶𝒸𝒽ℯ𝓁𝓁ℯ✯ @Dinkers759 This Diana chick is getting on my nerves already, we get it you have money 🙄 #RHOBH This Diana chick is getting on my nerves already, we get it you have money 🙄 #RHOBH

dramabananna @dramabananna Diana is also gonna send her crew hours before to the reunion to check that everything is up to her standards? #RHOBH Diana is also gonna send her crew hours before to the reunion to check that everything is up to her standards? #RHOBH https://t.co/L15xr0x4mS

What transpired in Episode 5 of RHOBH?

Although this week's episode didn't involve too much drama, it was still a very interesting one-hour with multiple issues being raised and emotions running high. While some ladies were quieter in this episode, others chose to voice out their feelings, which led to multiple arguments and misunderstandings.

The official synopsis for the episode titled In Hot Water reads:

“Kyle and Garcelle attempt to get to the bottom of the alleged “dark comments” Sutton made a year ago, but Crystal refuses to divulge what was said. Lisa suffers a devastating loss. Diana sweetens the trip to Mexico by chartering a private jet, but the getaway may not be enough to ease Dorit’s ongoing anxiety. Erika and Lisa’s comments push Sutton to a breaking point.”

The RHOBH episode began with Dorit Kemsley consulting a psychologist to undergo EDMR therapy to relieve the stress and trauma after the horrific robbery incident at her house. She updated her husband Paul Kemsley about the same and revealed she had bouts of anxiety while at Sutton's party. He said that he and the ladies would always be there for her.

Following her therapy session, she talked about the experience with Erika Jayne over lunch and how traumatic it was for her to relive the incident. However, the RHOBH star noted that this was the first step toward getting back to her usual self and moving on with her life.

The "dark comments" incident was the main focus of this week's episode. Crystal and Sutton discussed the issue separately with co-stars Kyle and Garcelle, respectively. Crystal denied divulging any further details about Sutton's problematic statement, making Kyle think that the former was gaslighting Sutton.

While Sutton reflected on the incident with Garcelle stating that she had talked about how her kids are part of a diverse family, and when they are out at the pool or a party, they have kids from all races. The latter felt that although the comment doesn't seem this dark, there might be missing pieces to the puzzle.

At dinner, the RHOBH ladies tried clearing things out by looking into what Crystal might have said, but the latter said she had already had a conversation with Sutton, and they were over it.

However, Erika Jayne said that Crystal had insinuated that Sutton was a 'racist,' potentially damaging her reputation. The incident infuriated Sutton as viewers witnessed her getting angry at Crystal for blaming her.

Meanwhile, Lisa Rinna revealed that she had lost her mother Lois and subsequently received tremendous support from viewers and the housewives. The episode also shared a short clip as a tribute to Lois from her journey over the years on the show.

RHOBH has been extremely popular among viewers over the years, and with the excitement of the brand new Season 12 of the show, they are in for a ride filled with drama and high emotions. The series has managed to live up to its name and has been one of many successful Housewives franchises.

