RHOBH Dorit Kemsley's home robbery fake or real? Fans left with mixed reactions after season premiere

RHOBH returned to Bravo with an action-packed episode. Viewers witnessed Dorit Kemsley deal with a burglary that left her visibly traumatized. Over the past year, Kemsley has been vocal about the robbery incident, and she recounted the incident during the Season 12 premiere, which aired shortly after the incident occurred. While many fans applauded her bravery and strength, some doubted it, claiming the incident was staged.

Season 12 of RHOBH premiered with the security footage of two masked men breaking into Dorit's home. Recounting the burglary, Dorit revealed she was held at gunpoint while her two children were asleep. Her husband, Paul Kemsley (PK), was in London during the break-in and returned home the next day.

The day after the break-in, Dorit and the other housewives gathered at Kyle Richards' house, where she broke down in tears. She explained that kids usually slept with her in the bedroom while her husband was away. However, she put her daughter back in her room that night due to jet lag.

Narrating further details of the incident, the RHOBH star said that when she finally settled herself in bed, she heard a commotion and assumed it was her kids. Describing what happened, she recalled,

"So I get out of my bed and that's when I saw not a little person but a big person. When he saw me, he panicked. And he charged at me, grabbed me, put me down and said, 'Get down on the f*****g ground. I'm going to f*****g kill you.'"

Dorit said she was then held at gunpoint while she begged for her life and her children's safety. She recollected how one of the men asked her to lead them to the valuables. While she stayed calm, she begged the burglars to spare her children.

Despite the burglers stealing many valuables, Dorit pleaded with them to leave her phone behind. They then left it by the front gate, after which she collected it and contacted the police.

Sobbing, the RHOBH star described what was going through her mind at that moment. She said,

"All I could think in my head was, I have to do anything to save these kids."

Dorit later revealed to the group that she didn't think she'd make it out alive. Wanting to figure out a way to move on from the incident, Erika advised Dorit that she should go for therapy. All the other housewives also extended their support to her.

While the situation sent chills down viewers' spines, a few claimed that the RHOBH star's narrative sounded fake.

Fans have mixed reactions to Dorit's home invasion on the RHOBH season premiere

On Twitter, fans sent their love to the reality TV star and applauded Dorit for her strength and bravery. Meanwhile, a few others claim that the entire narrative appears fake.

Barbie👛 @itsBarbieBxxxh she is so strong My heart broke for Doritshe is so strong #RHOBH My heart broke for Dorit 💔 she is so strong #RHOBH

(((Chris)))) @ComedyIsTherapy I think dorit definitely has strength in character on her side it's hard as hell feeling traumatized by an event like that #rhobh I think dorit definitely has strength in character on her side it's hard as hell feeling traumatized by an event like that #rhobh

𝑲𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝑷. 👑 ™️ @iammikey____ #RHOBH Watching Dorit recount her home invasion was heartbreaking. And watching PK cry just added to it. The tears they are a flowin over here Watching Dorit recount her home invasion was heartbreaking. And watching PK cry just added to it. The tears they are a flowin over here 😢 #RHOBH https://t.co/RlGhvvhx5v

cufflinks cam @afterpartycam #RHOBH : i’m legit crying like a baby hearing dorit thinking she was gonna die. i don’t think this was staged and my heart goes out for her. i love her: it’s such a scary situation to be in. i would be scared for my kids too. #RHOBH: i’m legit crying like a baby hearing dorit thinking she was gonna die. i don’t think this was staged and my heart goes out for her. i love her: it’s such a scary situation to be in. i would be scared for my kids too.

Noah @disnoahland Watching @doritkemsley1 on #rhobh tonight absolutely broke my heart! Cannot even imagine going though that. Dorit, you are so brave and strong! Looking absolutely gorgeous with @KyleRichards on #wwhl tonight. Watching @doritkemsley1 on #rhobh tonight absolutely broke my heart! Cannot even imagine going though that. Dorit, you are so brave and strong! Looking absolutely gorgeous with @KyleRichards on #wwhl tonight. 💖

Jack 🍑🍷 @HeatherGaysGay #RHOBH Dorit is so brave, it was so scary what happened to her 🥺 Dorit is so brave, it was so scary what happened to her 🥺💎 #RHOBH https://t.co/Z5150dxcOD

Patty Dempsey @PattyDempsey2 DORIT SOUND’S FAKE LOOK AT ENTRANCE OF THE SO CALLED ROBBERS GOUNG AND COMING OUT!! #RHOBH DORIT SOUND’S FAKE LOOK AT ENTRANCE OF THE SO CALLED ROBBERS GOUNG AND COMING OUT!! #RHOBH

NeverRepublican ✍️ @AurtyB So Dorit’s alarm system doesn’t have a “stay” setting? Nor zone control settings? Sounds like a trashy system. *cough* fake *cough* #RHOBH So Dorit’s alarm system doesn’t have a “stay” setting? Nor zone control settings? Sounds like a trashy system. *cough* fake *cough* #RHOBH

Joel Rivera ✌ @_Victorjoeel I’m so happy Dorit has a fake storyline now. You telling me you didn’t hear the glass shatter? #RHOBH I’m so happy Dorit has a fake storyline now. You telling me you didn’t hear the glass shatter? #RHOBH

SouthernGentleman1900 @SGentleman1900 Come on Dorit wit the fake storyline #RHOBH Come on Dorit wit the fake storyline #RHOBH

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 airs every Wednesday at 8 pm ET only on Bravo. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

