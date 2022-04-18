"Is that Miss Jada on the phone?": Will Smith's ex Garcelle Beauvais reveals why she ended relationship with 'King Richard' star

Haitian-American actress Garcelle Beauvais opened up about having a brief relationship with actor Will Smith before he got married to Jada Pinkett Smith.

The 55-year-old star, who is soon set to return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for its twelfth season, revealed the moment when she decided to "exit stage left" while in a relationship with the Pursuit of Happyness star in the 90s.

In her new memoir named Love Me As I Am, Beauvais reflected on a romance that she described as not very long-lasting. Beauvais first met Smith on the set of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

As per Beauvais, she made the decision to "leave" after seeing that things were growing serious between Will and Jada, who married in 1997 and are still together:

"I remember one day calling [Will], and he was in the car. And his son [Trey], with Sheree [Zampino], [they] were in the back. So you know, he picked up on the car or Bluetooth or whatever it was back in the day, or speakerphone—whatever it was—and he said, ‘Hey, how are you doing?’ And I said, ‘I’m great.’”

Following that, Garcelle Beauvais claimed she heard "this small voice in the background" asking Will if it was "Miss Jada" on the other end of the line.

“And that’s when I was like okay—I’m not the only one. Exit stage left."

Will Smith separated from Sheree Zampino in 1995 and got married to Pinkett Smith in 1997. They are parents to two children - Jaden and Willow Smith.

Garcelle Beauvais was also linked to an NBA legend

In her new book Love Me As I Am, Garcelle Beauvais also discussed her relationship with NBA star Michael Jordan. The 55-year-old said that she regretted declining his invitation to travel to Hawaii with him:

"I was impressed by how tall and handsome he was. He took me on a golf date after the shoot and showed me how to hold a club properly and swing."

Recounting her time with Jordan, she said:

"Like a naive little girl, I was 'clutching my pearls' and shocked by the idea of going to Hawaii with a man I had just met."

Reflecting on her decision, she confessed, "I blew that one!"

The reality star was previously married to producer Daniel Saunders from 1991 to 2000. Their marriage, however, ended in divorce. Oliver Saunders, the couple's son, was born in 1991.

Garcelle Beauvais married Mike Nilon, a Creative Artists Agency talent agent, in 2001. On October 18, 2007, they welcomed twins, Jax Joseph and Jaid Thomas Nilon. However, the couple filed for divorce in 2010.

