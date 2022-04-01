Willow Smith letter to Tupac explained as note resurfaces post Will Smith x Chris Rock Oscars slap fiasco 

A letter allegedly written by Willow Smith to Tupac Shakur has surfaced online following her father Will Smith’s controversial Oscars slap. Will’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, was famously linked to the rapper. The letter was allegedly written by the Whip My Hair singer when she was just 11 years old.

In the letter, Willow Smith wrote that her mother Jada, has not gotten over Tupac's death, who was fatally shot in a Las Vegas drive-by shooting in September 1996. The letter read:

“Dear Tupac, I know you are alive someplace. I think that my mommy really misses you. Can you please come back [?] Can you come back so mommy and me can be happy! I really wish you were here… I really do! Love, Willow.”

Lovefoo @phatphuckie thinking about that Willow Smith letter to Tupac thinking about that Willow Smith letter to Tupac https://t.co/vYQbXWAYBO

TheThings claimed that in 2012, Willow Smith posted and deleted the letter from social media. However, netizens remain doubtful about the legitimacy of the letter.

Starscourge Radahn 🇭🇹 @Sir_JeanAmedee I don’t believe it. Wait….willow smith did not write a letter to Tupac.I don’t believe it. Wait….willow smith did not write a letter to Tupac. 😭😭😭 I don’t believe it.

Milly @Millymissme #kipqwiet Willow Smith did not write that letter to Tupac. Can people stop playing with us please. #theatrics Willow Smith did not write that letter to Tupac. Can people stop playing with us please. #theatrics #kipqwiet

Although Willow Smith never met the Hail Mary rapper, she claimed in a 2012 97.9 The Box interview that he was her favorite rapper. She also neglected to acknowledge her father Will Smith’s rap career. Speaking about Tupac in the interview, she said:

“He was my mom’s best friend.”

Jada Pinkett Smith and Tupac’s relationship explored as Willow Smith’s letter goes viral on social media

Jada Pinkett Smith and Tupac Shakur were childhood friends. The two met at the Baltimore School of the Arts in Maryland and had kept in touch since.

Though rumors of the two dating spread like wildfire, the Red Table Talk host endlessly denied the same and stated that they simply shared a strong bond.

Jada Pinkett Smith and Tupac (Image via Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

In an interview on The Howard Stern Show, Jada claimed that the two have been close friends since they were teenagers, however, they lacked “physical chemistry” to explore anything but a platonic relationship. She said:

“When you have two young people that have very strong feelings, but there was no physical chemistry between us at all, and it wasn’t even just for me. It was him too.”

The actress also admitted to kissing Tupac, however, the two were “disgusted” by the kiss. She added:

“The only way I can put it is, the higher power just did not want that.”

During her interview with Stern, Jada shared that she thought of her former friend Tupac “every single day” following his death.

Will Smith expressed how he felt about their connection in his recent tell-all memoir Will as well. He wrote:

“Though they were never intimate, their love for each other is legendary—they defined 'ride or die. In the beginning of our relationship, my mind was tortured by their connection. He was PAC! And I was me.”

He also admitted in his autobiography that he was given the chance to befriend the fellow rapper multiple times, but he “never spoke to him” because:

“The way Jada loved 'Pac rendered me incapable of being friends with him. I was too immature.”

In an interview with The Breakfast Club in 2020, the rapper admitted that it was “a big regret” for him that he was “never open to interact with Pac” as he was “deeply, deeply insecure.” He added that he “wasn’t man enough” to handle Jada’s and Tupac’s relationship.

Edited by Saman