Are Will Smith and Chris Rock friends? 2016 joke and beef between the duo explored

Following the Will Smith x Chris Rock altercation, Oscars 2022 will perhaps be remembered as the most interesting award show in decades for having comparable drama to the movies featured at the event. The comedian's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith and the subsequent slap from her husband, went viral on all social media platforms.

Pinkett Smith's alopecia causes her hair loss, which is the primary reason behind the actress' shaved head. Meanwhile, many feel that Rock's joke about Pinkett Smith's shaved head with a "GI Jane 2" reference might have triggered the King Richard star.

However, the conflict between the Oscar-winner actor and the Grammy-winner comedian might have been multiple years in the making. After the incident, numerous followers pointed to Chris Rock's digs at Jada Pinkett Smith in 2016's Academy Awards ceremony.

Chris Rock's previous jest towards Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith at the 2016 Oscars

Previously, Rock hosted the 88th Academy Awards in February 2016. At the event, Rock delivered his monologue and took a dig at Jada Pinkett Smith. She boycotted the event, citing a lack of diversity.

The comedian mocked her decision and garnered much laughter from the high-profile audience when he said:

"Jada said she's not coming, protest. I was like, 'Isn't she on a TV show?' Jada's going to boycott the Oscars? Jada boycotting the Oscars is like me boycotting Rihanna's panties. I wasn't invited!"

At the time, Rock also joked about how the actress might be mad at her husband, Will Smith, who attended the event after being nominated for Concussion. The 57-year-old Everybody Hates Chris star also made some jokes at Smith's expense. He referenced one of the actor's biggest flops and said:

"It's not fair that Will was this good and didn't get nominated. You're right. It's also not fair that Will was paid $20 million for 'Wild Wild West,' OK?"

Exploring the timeline of Will Smith and Chris Rock's association

After Smith and Rock had this altercation, the former won the 'Best Actor' Oscar but failed to apologize directly to the presenter. However, the two stars go way back and have known each other for at least 27 years.

In 1995, Chris Rock had a double cameo role in Will Smith's iconic TV series, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Rock reportedly played Maurice and his sister Jasmine. Similarly, throughout 1990s, they maintained their bond and were spotted on many public occasions.

Rock also starred in the animated Madagascar series with Pinket Smith, where the former voiced the character of Marty the zebra and the latter voiced Gloria the hippo. In 2012, the comedian also praised the actress' daughter during an interview with Fuse, where he said:

"Hey, my kids, listen to your kids. '21th Century Girl'? Oh my god. And they love LMFAO, but they have no idea what it stands for."

Again in 2018, Rock commented on Will Smith's Instagram picture of his ex-wife, where he praised her. The comedian reportedly commented:

"Wow. You have a very understanding wife."

Whether Will Smith's actions were justifiable or whether Chris Rock's joke crossed the line is subjective. However, it seems that Rock had been comfortable sharing jokes about the acting couple for quite some time.

