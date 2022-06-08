What time will RHOBH Season 12 Episode 5 air? Bravo’s reality series to explore Sutton Stracke’s “dark comments”

Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, aka RHOBH, is all set to air a brand new episode with the cast members going on a vacation trip to Punta De Mita, Mexico.

Earlier, the ladies attacked Sutton Stracke for not showing empathy towards Dorit Kemsley after the latter went through a traumatic robbery incident. However, the previous episode saw the focus shifting to Crystal Kung Minkoff and her “dark comments” remark pointing at Stracke.

The upcoming episode will revolve around Kyle Richards and Garcelle Beauvais trying to learn the truth as Minkoff denies revealing any further details.

When will RHOBH Episode 5 air?

RHOBH Season 12 Episode 5 will air on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 08.00 pm ET and 07.00 pm CT on Bravo. Viewers can also watch the episode later on the network’s website once it has aired on the channel.

Those who don’t have access to the channel can opt to watch it on a live streaming service, such as FuboTV, Philo, DirecTV Stream, Sling and YouTube TV.

What to expect from the new episode?

Viewers can expect a whole lot of drama from episode 5 of RHOBH Season 12 as all the ladies will be under one roof until the end of their vacation in Punta De Mita, Mexico.

A preview for the new episode featured the cast members flying to Mexico on a private jet. Upon arrival, Sutton Stracke, Erika Jayne, Crystal Kung Minkoff, and Garcelle Beauvais got into one car, while Lisa Ring, Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, and Diana Jenkins boarded another. Obviously, both the groups were talking about each other, and during this conversation, Beauvais stated that Jenkins sent her stylist and crew before her arrival.

The clip showed Diana Jenkins’ stylist reaching the reality TV star’s suite first and arranging the room and closet, as per Jenkins’ requirement. In the video, the millionaire cast member said in a confessional:

“So whenever I travel, I send people ahead to set up and put things in place I wanted to. I just need to make sure that wherever I am going, it’s in a good condition."

RHOBH's new episode will also show Stracke reaching her breaking point, while Beauvais and Richards investigate deeper into the “dark comments” that Stracke apparently said to Minkoff a year ago.

Titled In Hot Water, RHOBH Season 12 Episode 5’s official synopsis reads:

“Kyle and Garcelle attempt to get to the bottom of the alleged “dark comments” Sutton made a year ago, but Crystal refuses to divulge what was said. Lisa suffers a devastating loss. Diana sweetens the trip to Mexico by chartering a private jet, but the getaway may not be enough to ease Dorit’s ongoing anxiety. Erika and Lisa’s comments push Sutton to a breaking point.”

The topic of “dark comments” came in the previous episode when Minkoff opened up about her meltdown in earlier episodes. Beauvais was seen calling out Minkoff for an incident that occurred last year.

The conversation referred to Season 11 (2021) when Stracke talked about being cool blind to Minkoff. Addressing the incident, Beauvais said:

“Can I just say if I’m going to be 100% honest, I’ve been holding onto this and I know what I’m about to say may be explosive. I feel that when you and Sutton had your thing. I felt like no matter what she said, she could have said the sky is blue, you were going to say 'are you that girl?' Cause I just felt like it was a setup.”

Minkoff looked shocked and then stated that a lot had been said before that, and it was “very dark.” However, she refused to divulge further, which left her fellow housewives as well as viewers across the world rather curious.

RHOBH Season 12 airs a new episode every Wednesday at 08.00 pm ET on Bravo.

