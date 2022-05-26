Why are fans hating on Erika Jayne after RHOBH star asks Diana Jenkins to buy her jewelry in Season 12?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) Season 12 aired Episode 3 on Wednesday and featured all the ladies attending Kyle Richards’ new store launch.

Erika Jayne (who used to be one of the richest housewives on RHOBH) did not hesitate to bring up the topic of his declining bank balance when chatting with the other cast members. Jayne stated several times that she was unable to afford an item that she came across.

However, viewers lost their cool after she asked new entrant Diana Jenkins to buy her jewelry.

Willie W. @iamWillieW Not Erika out here propositioning Diana to buy her a ring. Umm ma’am…that should be the last thing on your mind #RHOBH Not Erika out here propositioning Diana to buy her a ring. Umm ma’am…that should be the last thing on your mind #RHOBH https://t.co/JXjruAKZPn

What do RHOBH fans have to say?

In RHOBH Season 12 Episode 3, Erika Jayne was seen putting on heavy jewelry before leaving for Kyle Richard’s store launch. When Lisa Ring pointed out that her accessories were heavy, Jayne quipped that she needed to compete with Diana Jenkins.

At the store launch, she was talking about a Jasper black ring with Jenkins and then bluntly said that she wanted Jenkins to buy her the ring. While the millionaire agreed to the deal, fellow cast members looked surprised and took a dig at Jayne’s list and the audacity of her wanting Jenkins to buy her things.

The reality TV show's fans called out Erika Jayne for bluntly asking Diana Jenkins to buy her jewelry. Here's how they reacted:

ELR @e_sjlager Erika pretending to be broke is kind of funny low key #RHOBH Erika pretending to be broke is kind of funny low key #RHOBH

Guess Who? @U_cant_affordme I can’t with Erika she’s so shallow, vapid & materialistic it truly disgusts me #rhobh I can’t with Erika she’s so shallow, vapid & materialistic it truly disgusts me #rhobh

Tammi @TLaTela

#RHOBH I’m so uncomfortable with Erika’s gold digging with Diana… I’m so uncomfortable with Erika’s gold digging with Diana…#RHOBH https://t.co/BW6Ap2K7Qc

shauntel @cardenasterri17 Omg, I knew Erika was gonna ask to get Diana to get that leopard ring!!! #rhobh Omg, I knew Erika was gonna ask to get Diana to get that leopard ring!!! #rhobh

Jordan Robin @SettlesJordan Erika want diana to get that ring watched she going to be the next one with a security system and robbery #RHOBH Erika want diana to get that ring watched she going to be the next one with a security system and robbery #RHOBH https://t.co/oCaMdCv8wA

Luna @LunaCurativa #RHOBH Erika broke so she spending Diana's money Erika broke so she spending Diana's money 😂 #RHOBH

I.Said.What.I.Said 💋 @BravoLicious_ Not Erika saying "I can't afford it" in front of Diana hoping she'll say oh I'll get it for you girl! 🤣 #RHOBH Not Erika saying "I can't afford it" in front of Diana hoping she'll say oh I'll get it for you girl! 🤣#RHOBH

OldMoneyMarty @OldMoneyMarty Erika, honey, begging for jewelry is not a cute look but I hope you pawn it to pay your legal bills #RHOBH Erika, honey, begging for jewelry is not a cute look but I hope you pawn it to pay your legal bills #RHOBH https://t.co/MQBLxw66jX

Erika Jayne and Diana Jenkins’ net worth

Erika Jayne joined RHOBH in 2015 and was known to flaunt her wealth. The singer was married to millionaire lawyer and entrepreneur Tom Girardi for 21 years before calling it quits in November 2020. Jayne, who used to be one of the wealthiest housewives on the show, had a downfall after her ex-husband’s law firm was sued by multiple clients for fraudulent money. In December 2020, the company was forced into involuntary bankruptcy.

The firm was facing a cash crunch, and this affected Jayne's lifestyle as well. Reports suggested that Girardi had invested millions in Jayne’s entertainment production company.

Meanwhile, Jayne’s net worth is $5 million. Interestingly, she is no longer the richest housewife on RHOBH, especially after Diana Jenkins appeared in Season 12.

Sanela Diana Jenkins is a Bosnian businesswoman, reality TV star, and philanthropist with a net worth of $300 million. She joined the Bravo team in Season 12 and has been pretty entertaining so far.

While she was seen flaunting her lavish lifestyle on camera, she’s also building a reputation for being quite straightforward with fellow cast members. Previously, she was called out by fans for calling the ladies “classless.” In the latest episode, she was seen calling Sutton Stracke “weird” to her face. Along with throwing shade at fellow housewives.

Jenkins also does not miss an opportunity to talk about how wealthy she is. The multi-millionaire was seen saying in a confessional in Episode 3 that she has never gone to a retail store to shop for clothes. Apparently, designers send her clothes, and she only keeps the ones she likes.

RHOBH's latest episode was no less than dramatic, with all the ladies targeting Sutton Stracke once again. The upcoming episode will see the focus shifting to Crystal Kung Minkoff, who is set to dig up some dirt from the past.

Season 12 airs new episodes every Wednesday on Bravo at 8.00 pm ET.

