What time will RHOBH Season 12 Episode 3 air? Bravo’s reality series to explore Sutton’s apology to Dorit and more

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) is airing its third episode on May 25, 2022, at 8/7c on Bravo. The upcoming episode will see Sutton apologizing to Dorit for showing no sympathy towards her following her traumatic home invasion.

RHOBH Season 12 features the personal and professional lives of veteran housewives Crystal Kung Minkoff, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Garcelle Beauvais, Dorit Kemsley, Sutton Stracke, Erika Girardi, and Diana Jenkins, along with Kathy Hilton and her friend Sheree Zampino.

All about RHOBH Season 12 Episode 3

Episode 3 of RHOBH will air on Wednesday on Bravo with an episode titled There's Sutton about Crystal. The synopsis of the episode reads:

“Kyle invites her friends to the desert for the launch of her new store. Sutton apologizes to Dorit for seeming unsympathetic following her traumatic home invasion. Garcelle urges the women to be upfront with each other. While Erika and Diana point out that all their problems share a common denominator, Crystal winds up triggered by a past offense and Lisa feels they’re all missing the point.”

In the upcoming episode of RHOBH, the housewives meet over for lunch at Kylie’s new store opening, but things soon go haywire after the ladies bring past issues to the table. However, Sutton realizes her mistake and apologizes to Dorit following her home theft.

RHOBH Season 12 Episode 2 recap

Two days after the armed break-in, Dorit and her family are now trying to move forward together. Dorit revealed how her father’s advice, who served in the Israeli army, was to stay calm in fearful times. This helped her deal with the robbery.

Meanwhile, Lisa met Kyle and congratulated her on her role in Halloween Kills. Kyle then revealed that she would also be starring in the next movie, Halloween Ends. The pals eventually talked about Erika and Sutton’s feud in Season 11.

Lisa gradually opened up about Elton John’s drama with Sutton, expressing that she was not happy that Sutton talked about it on Watch What Happens Live show. Lisa also revealed that Harry texted Sutton regarding the gala, but Sutton did not reply.

However, Lisa and Sutton cleared the air about the Elton John drama at Harry’s birthday party after Sutton apologized to Lisa for discussing the drama on television. During the party, the cast also met new housewife Diana Jenkins and her fiancé Asher Monroe.

Later, Kylie confronts Sutton and asks why she is not empathetic towards Dorit, to which the latter reveals that she is scared of guns as her home was also robbed when she was 14, and her father shot himself when she was 32-years-old. However, Kylie is still unconvinced and asks Sutton why she is “doubling down.”

In episode 3, Sutton seems to realize her mistake and tries to make amends with Dorit.

What happens next on RHOBH will be revealed in the upcoming episode. Tune in on Wednesday on Bravo to see the new drama unfolding among the ladies.

Edited by Sayati Das