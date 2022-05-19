RHOBH Season 12 Episode 2: Fans slam Sanela Diana Jenkins for calling fellow housewife “classless”

Diana Jenkins debuted as the newest housewife in Season 12 of Bravo's Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) and has quickly been termed as the season's villain as she got off to a rough start on the show. She failed to make a good impression on fans after dubbing co-star and fellow housewife Sutton Stracke "classless."

RHOBH has really hooked its viewers to their television screens and has been a massive success with its 12th installment. The series leaves no stone unturned in delivering adequate doses of drama for the audience. There is no better way for the Diamonds to enter this season and they are ready to shine.

Fans react to Diana Jenkins' "classless" comment towards RHOBH star Sutton Stracke

Diana made a pretty strong impression on her debut with her dresses and her Cartier rings, with an aura that quickly hinted at her being a potential villain this season. She made her presence known at Lisa Rinna's husband Harry Hamlin's birthday party.

However, like every traditional Housewives party, this too became a spot for rising tensions arguments to ensue. Emotions were high as Sutton Stracke apologized to Rinna for talking about Elton John's charity event on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

For reference, RHOBH star Sutton claimed on Andy Cohen's talk show that she bought the table for Harry & Rinna at Elton John's event but never received a thank you note from them. This raised concerns with Rinna, which led to the argument.

Rinna accepted the apology but revealed that Sutton canceled her and Harry's bookings at the event, which led the couple to look for tickets at the last minute. Sutton took offense and said that she did have the payment receipts that proved otherwise, which made Diana intervene and call the former "classless."

Fans weren't impressed with the RHOBH housewife's comment and took to social media to express their disappointment.

M. @hazMATT__ Diana girl you have a ring on each of your 10 fingers. That’s classless 🙄 #rhobh Diana girl you have a ring on each of your 10 fingers. That’s classless 🙄#rhobh https://t.co/wD5NyP1HJC

Onika Minoushka @OnikaMinoushka Diana Jenkins needs to stop interrupting and saying “it’s classless” like stfu and let the girls fight #rhobh Diana Jenkins needs to stop interrupting and saying “it’s classless” like stfu and let the girls fight #rhobh

Jaym264742 @jme262 & now we know why this was the moment to introduce Diana & also why rinna is friends with Diana. It’s also ironic that the woman who is dressed like that with so much excess wealth is saying what is being discussed as classless. #RHOBH & now we know why this was the moment to introduce Diana & also why rinna is friends with Diana. It’s also ironic that the woman who is dressed like that with so much excess wealth is saying what is being discussed as classless.#RHOBH

HoodRichPrince @HoodRichPrince Who tf does Diana Jenkins think she is? I hate the shi shi Hollywood fake BS it's 2022 lady we don't class shame ppl anymore! Plus your new like how u tryna tell this group of colleagues how to behave?! Not a fan of the cougar. #RHOBH what's classless is showing of ur rings btw Who tf does Diana Jenkins think she is? I hate the shi shi Hollywood fake BS it's 2022 lady we don't class shame ppl anymore! Plus your new like how u tryna tell this group of colleagues how to behave?! Not a fan of the cougar. #RHOBH what's classless is showing of ur rings btw

NaturalTaurusGurl ♉️♉️♉️ @Indyblazer1 Not Diana calling something classless when she’s wearing every piece of jewelry she owns on all at once #RHOBH Not Diana calling something classless when she’s wearing every piece of jewelry she owns on all at once #RHOBH https://t.co/HuYvB5IPc1

Madam Housewives @Joubyeden Diana Jenkins coming in and saying it’s “classless and tacky”. Sit down, do you know what show you’re on? #RHOBH Diana Jenkins coming in and saying it’s “classless and tacky”. Sit down, do you know what show you’re on? #RHOBH

reality fiend @reality_fiend I’m sorry Diana classless you came wearing every Cartier ring you own?! #RHOBH I’m sorry Diana classless you came wearing every Cartier ring you own?! #RHOBH

What is RHOBH star Diana Jenkins' net worth?

RHOBH star Diana Jenkins is an entrepreneur, philanthropist and reality TV star, having a net worth of around $300 million. As an entrepreneur, she also set up a thriving drink company as well as established herself as a human rights campaigner. The star made her debut on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on May 11, 2022, as Season 12's newest cast member.

Diana Jenkins was born as Sanela Dijana Catic to middle-class Muslim parents in Bosnia and enjoyed a simple life with her family early on. She was then forced to flee alone after an ethnic war between Serbia and Bosnia broke out. In an interview with the publication DailyMail, she opened up about her struggles and said:

"We had no food and no electricity. My dad and my brother couldn’t get out and my mother wouldn’t leave without them. My dad was begging me to run for my life because I was a girl. War was raging and I was escaping through barricades, walking, buses, whatever I could find."

She continued further, saying:

"I was living off charity, off any help I could get. Every day it seemed I would hear my friend had died, my uncle was dead, my first cousin was dead. I would just hear of people dying all the time. Then I lost contact with my parents. I was dead inside."

Jenkins then moved to London and pursued a degree in economics and social engineering from the University of Sarajevo. She also worked a number of smaller jobs, including being a sales assistant, cleaning and selling jewellery. She saved up to earn a computer science degree.

In 1995, after her brother's loss that affected her to the core, she changed her name to Sanela Diana. She then met Barclays banker Roger Jenkins and got married in 1999. The marriage didn't last long, but the divorce in 2011 was amicable.

At the time of the couple's divorce, Roger was one of the wealthiest people in Britain with a net worth of $500 million and as part of the settlement, gave half of it to Diana.

The RHOBH star then moved to America with the money and got involved in philanthropic activities. She bought a 3-acre clifftop property in Malibu and launched Neuro Drinks. In 2021, she sold her Malibu home for $100 million to Whatsapp founder, Jan Koum.

Diana's net worth is only going to set an upward trajectory as she debuts on RHOBH. She is also set to create drama in the series, so viewers can look forward to seeing more of her on the show. Only time will tell how she will adjust to the other co-stars on the show.

Viewers can tune in to RHOBH next week on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at 8.00 PM on Bravo.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan