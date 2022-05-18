What time will RHOBH Season 12 Episode 2 air? Bravo’s series to explore Garcelle x Erika’s past grievances and more

Bravo’s Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) is set to premiere episode 2 on May 18, 2022, at 8/7c. Season 12, which debuted on May 11, features veteran housewives Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, and new housewife Diana Jenkins along with Kathy Hilton and her friend Sheree Zampino.

The show films the personal and professional lives of rich housewives of Beverly Hills along with their drama and emotions along the way.

Episode 2 of RHOBH is all set to air on Wednesday on Bravo TV. The official synopsis of Episode 2, titled Receipt Offender, reads:

“Dorit and PK try to pick up the pieces following their traumatic home invasion. While Sutton and Crystal’s new friendship continues over cake tasting, Lisa lets Kyle know someone has left a bad taste in her mouth. At Harry’s party, the glamorous Diana Jenkins makes a rich first impression. The evening is spoiled, however, when issues rise to the surface. Garcelle is dismayed to discover that Erika has not let go of their past grievances.”

In the upcoming episode, after the home robbery at Dorit Kemsley, she details her home invasion experience with PK. Meanwhile, Lisa Rinna tells Kyle Richards that she is not thrilled with Sutton Stracke at the moment.

The new episode of RHOBH will also show that Erika Girardi has not gotten past her feud with Garcelle Beauvais despite claiming to be friends again, shocking the latter for holding the grudge till now.

All about Garcelle x Erika’s past grievances on RHOBH

Garcelle Beauvais and Erika Girardi have been at loggerheads since the end of season 11 of RHOBH.

In season 11, the ladies drifted apart after Garcelle told the rest of the ladies on the show that Erika’s estranged husband, Tom Girardi, still calls her amid their divorce and complicated legal issues despite her claims that the couple is no longer on talking terms after Erika moved out of their house. Garcelle said on the show:

“Erika shared — if you don’t mind me sharing — that Tom calls her.”

The revelation annoyed Erika as Garcelle spoke about the subject when she was asked not to reveal this detail to the rest of the group on the show. Surprised, Erika snapped at Garcelle saying:

“Well, I do mind you saying that because I feel like you’re betraying my friendship right now. But please have your moment, go ahead.”

She then goes ahead and explains that Girardi does call her but she doesn’t answer.

Later, Garcelle told Erika that she did not reveal the matter intentionally and was not aware of Erika’s request. Even Kung Minkoff supported Garcelle, saying that she did not know about Erika’s request as she was not present there.

Another reason why things turned sour between the two was that Garcelle said Erika could have shown more compassion to the alleged victims of her ex-husband Girardi's embezzlement. 82-year-old Girardi reportedly misappropriated funds meant for the Lion Air Flight 610 victims. He was sued on embezzlement charges.

The two have not been on good terms ever since and in Season 12 of the reality drama their feud carries on. Tune in on Wednesday to witness all the drama between the ladies on RHOBH.

Edited by Prem Deshpande