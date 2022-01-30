What did Erika Jayne do? 'RHOBH' star dismissed from husband Tom Girardi's fraud and embezzlement lawsuit

American television personality Erika Jayne has been dismissed from a fraud and embezzlement lawsuit against her and her now-ex-husband, Tom Girardi.

The news came to light after the 50-year-old star was slammed for several months regarding 82-year-old Girardi's legal and professional drama.

As per court documents obtained by Page Six on January 29, the papers read:

"Pursuant to stipulation, plaintiff’s claims against defendants EJ Global LLC and Erika Girardi are dismissed without prejudice and without costs."

Separately, Page Six obtained a filing where the parties said "dismissal is appropriate."

Jayne's attorney Evan Borges said that Edelson and others should now "take the high road" and not accuse the star without any evidence.

“We want Edelson to get the most complete picture of the evidence as possible, and have no issue with further investigation. But the truth matters. Here, the truth is that Erika had no role in the Lion Air dealings, actions, or inaction as between the attorneys and their clients, and she never received any of the Lion Air client settlement funds.”

While Borges stated Edelson has the right to re-filing against Erika Jayne in California, he noted that her dismissal "from the federal lawsuit which led to the bankruptcies of Girardi Keese and Tom Girardi is critical."

What did Erika Jayne do to get involved in the embezzlement lawsuit?

As per federal court documents, Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi were sued by Edelson PC, a class-action firm, in December 2020 for allegedly embezzling funds meant to help the victims of Lion Air Flight 610.

Erika Jaye and Tom were initially accused of stealing $2 million from a settlement. Girardi, a former lawyer, was also accused of mishandling the finances of several other clients.

Despite claims that she knew of Tom's money mismanagement, Erika has insisted that she didn't know anything about the wrongdoings. The duo filed for divorce in November 2020 after 20 years of marriage.

The lawsuit charged that Jayne and Girardi were using the alleged "sham" divorce "to defraud those seeking to collect on debts owed to Tom and his firm GK."

According to the lawsuit, Girardi was also accused of using his clients' money to fund his lavish lifestyle. It was claimed that Jayne's song "Exxpen$ive" and her self-reported claim that she spends $40,000 a month on her glam were justifications for embezzling money.

The Pretty Mess author's attorney recently slammed reports that Jayne was aware of the $750,000 diamond earrings being purchased by the funds stolen from Girardi's clients.

As per the court filings, Borges alleged that Erika was utterly innocent. He said that not even the trustee alleges that the star knew the source of funds that Girardi used to buy her a gift 15 years ago.

A court document claims that Erika Jayne has agreed as a "show of good faith" not to sell or transfer the earrings until the investigation is completed.

