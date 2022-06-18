What did Diana Jenkins exactly say? RHOBH star apologizes for her "racially insensitive" remark

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) newbie Diana Jenkins has apologized for the "racially insensitive" remark that she made towards a black woman who runs a Bravo fan account, leaving fans upset.

Instagrammer Kristen Dionne shared an old and recent picture of Jenkins, pointing out how different her face looks in both the pictures. The reality star then responded:

"It can't feel good being a Black content creator."

RHOBH fans immediately responded to her post, with many calling her comments racist and asking the network to remove her from the show.

All about RHOBH Diana Jenkins's apology

The 49-year-old came under fire on Thursday after the she got into a heated disagreement with a Bravo fan account called @philly.diva. A black woman named Kristen Dionne runs this Instagram account. Jenkins has now apologized to @philly.diva for her remarks, saying that she was unaware of the term and that she had copied the term from somewhere else.

Dionne shared an old and new image of Jenkins on her account, which was taken years apart. Emphasizing the difference in the pictures, Kristen wrote:

The founder, chairwoman, and CEO of drink and lifestyle company Neuro Brands saw the post and decided to share her disapproval. She replied:

Kristen Dionne @Kristen_Dionne @majia1 @PretendAmnesia My Instagram hasn't been up for a day and she had time today. She should use that time to generate a storyline but this just me 🤷🏾‍♀️ @majia1 @PretendAmnesia My Instagram hasn't been up for a day and she had time today. She should use that time to generate a storyline but this just me 🤷🏾‍♀️ https://t.co/XTRixX49Xk

After a few more heated comments, Jenkins responded with this:

The reality star’s comment was immediately noticed by Bravo fans, who criticized her. Jenkins apologized for her actions, but Dionne claims she never received an apology because Jenkins allegedly blocked her.

Dionne even wondered why the reality-show star targeted her account, which only has a few thousand followers, and not those of the “white creators that have posted the same picture with FAR MORE FOLLOWERS,” as per Page Six.

Jenkins has since unblocked her. She informed the same via Twitter.

'RHOBH' newbie Diana Jenkins apologizes for 'racially insensitive' comment Best apology is changed behavior...we've got our eyes on you & that apology was not on the creator's page or to her directly. She just unblocked me'RHOBH' newbie Diana Jenkins apologizes for 'racially insensitive' comment pagesix.com/2022/06/17/rho… via @pagesix Best apology is changed behavior...we've got our eyes on you & that apology was not on the creator's page or to her directly. She just unblocked me 'RHOBH' newbie Diana Jenkins apologizes for 'racially insensitive' comment pagesix.com/2022/06/17/rho… via @pagesix

Who is Diana Jenkins

Diana Jenkins is an entrepreneur and philanthropist from Bosnia and Herzegovina. She currently resides in California and owns a three-acre clifftop property in Malibu.

She established the Iris Catic Foundation in 2002 and later founded the Sanela Diana Jenkins Human Rights Project at the University of California. The mom of three kids got divorced in 2011 from mega-rich British financier Roger Jenkins.

Jenkins joined the cast of RHOBH for Season 12, alongside Sheree Zampino, Kathy Hilton, Kyle Richards, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Erika Girardi, Lisa Rinna, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke and Dorit Kemsley. With a net worth of $300 million, she is the second richest cast member of the Bravo reality show after Kathy Hilton, who has a net worth of $350 million.

