What is Diana Jenkins' book Room 23 about? RHOBH star denies speaking on the subject in Episode 6

Bravo's Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) was back with another dramatic episode on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at 8.00 pm ET. While most of the one-hour time frame was provided for Crystal and Sutton's feud, some tidbits also showcased other cast members' revelations. Viewers were in for a big night of drama, misunderstandings, and arguments.

At the RHOBH cast members' dinner on their getaway in Punta De Mita, Mexico, the housewives dwelled further on Crystal and Sutton's argument, however, they also chose to talk about Diana Jenkins' book Room 23. While all the ladies urged the reality star to speak about her book, she decided not to talk about it as the book had landed her in trouble earlier and would only make matters worse.

The hit series has been Bravo's one of the most popular housewives franchises out of the many that have existed over the years. Viewers are fed a lot of drama in RHOBH, and some of the veteran cast members of the show have become worldwide icons.

Know about RHOBH star Diana Jenkins' coffee table book Room 23: It was released to raise funds for charity

In 2006, RHOBH star Diana Jenkins teamed up with celebrity photographer Deborah Anderson to put together a coffee table book, Room 23, in a purported attempt to raise funds for her charity.

Her high-profile settlement from the divorce from her ex-husband, and philanthropic ventures, including her entrepreneurial endeavors, helped her place herself in the high strata. She was in touch with many Hollywood A-listers, whom she included in her book.

The fine art photography collection featured celebrities, including George Clooney, Lindsay Lohan, Hayden Panettiere, and RHOBH's own Lisa Rinna. The long list of celebs was photographed behind a hotel room's closed doors. While some photos were mild and straightforward with black and white candids, others were of them posing in provocative poses and in sultry scenes.

However, the book sparked endless rumors that the author was, in fact, a high-end madame who operated a clandestine s*x trafficking network, with the book functioning as a catalog of her high-profile clients and escorts.

In this week's episode of RHOBH, the ladies started talking about Diana's book to distract themselves from the Crystal-Sutton drama. Lisa Rinna even went on to ask her to talk about the book. However, the same wasn't encouraged by the book's author, who vehemently denied speaking about the same. The housewives then understood the sentiment and moved ahead.

In a confessional, Diana opened up about the rumors and said:

"All these rumors started. It was like an offense of my character."

The Bravo show then proceeded to air a screengrab of a 2012 Jezebel article that had picked up a gossip blog's article speculating that Diana was running a "secret call-girl ring." The article also mentioned the star's book is "a catalog of clients and call girls."

Speaking about all the accusations, Diana said:

"It's very, very dangerous. All you need to do is leak a bunch of fake rumors and you can actually destroy somebody's life."

As the RHOBH producers cheekily asked:

"So you're not an international s*x trafficker and madam of high-class prostitutes?"

Diana responded with a laugh and said it was a painful time, and she didn't want to relive it on the show. She claimed that although it was a tough road, truth prevailed.

"It's honestly so ridiculous that I can't even believe, actually, that it caught on."

This week's Bravo's RHOBH episode saw the ladies stirring the pot about Crystal and Sutton's feud. While Erika asked the former to hold her head high, Kyle claimed that Sutton was scared to confront, which the latter firmly disagreed with. However, by the end of the episode, the duo in question made up and decided to start afresh.

