"The vultures are circling": Fans slam RHOBH stars Erika and Kyle for stirring the pot in Crystal x Sutton feud

Bravo's Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) had yet another interesting episode on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at 8.00 pm ET that fed its viewers an adequate amount of drama in the one-hour time frame. The cast members were filmed on a getaway to Punta De Mita, Mexico. While the episode saw some camaraderie among the ladies, they also addressed certain issues they were facing.

This week, Kyle and Erika instigated Sutton and Crystal, respectively. Both housewives have been on shaky ground since their argument last episode, and this interaction only made things worse. One fan tweeted:

Fans react to RHOBH stars Kyle and Erika stirring the pot

During the getaway, the ladies separated into two groups. The first group decided to practice surfing, and the other went shopping. The former group included Erika, Crystal, Lisa, and Diana, and the latter included Garcelle, Kyle, Sutton, and Dorit.

Erika and Kyle kept stirring the pot by instigating Crystal and Sutton. Erika sided with Crystal and told her to hold her head up. Kyle chose to take Sutton's side by stressing the fact that Crystal called Sutton a liar. Kyle also proceeded to say that Sutton was scared, which the latter politely disagreed with.

Fans weren't impressed with Erika and Kyle. They took to social media to express their opinions:

N.Love @LeVette_Love #RHOBH Erika just wants ammunition against Sutton she doesnt care about Crystal Erika just wants ammunition against Sutton she doesnt care about Crystal 😭 #RHOBH

Diane @Diane93997165 That was a pretty good dig that Kyle got in on Crystal. And now she is backing up Sutton. #RHOBH That was a pretty good dig that Kyle got in on Crystal. And now she is backing up Sutton. #RHOBH

Corona🌹 @whoreheycorona Erika is going to use Crystal to go against Sutton and she’s going to take the bait #RHOBH Erika is going to use Crystal to go against Sutton and she’s going to take the bait #RHOBH https://t.co/ddo9hNDzNq

Ma’am @BBHMM2022 Crazy how Kyle is on Sutton side watch she’ll flip when she gets around the other girls #RHOBH Crazy how Kyle is on Sutton side watch she’ll flip when she gets around the other girls #RHOBH

Brett @brewsonn #RHOB #RHOB Erika and Lisa not remembering what Crystal was crying about just shows you they don’t sincerely care for her, but just using her as a pawn in the moment. Erika and Lisa not remembering what Crystal was crying about just shows you they don’t sincerely care for her, but just using her as a pawn in the moment. #RHOBH #RHOB

Dee @bigdee84 Erika is so full of shit. She hates Sutton and that's the only reason she's championing for Crystal so hard. #RHOBH Erika is so full of shit. She hates Sutton and that's the only reason she's championing for Crystal so hard. #RHOBH

A look back at Episode 5 of RHOBH Season 12

Episode 5 of RHOBH tackled a multitude of issues among the women. While on their vacation to Punta De Mita, Mexico, the ladies were left with unresolved issues and questions that needed to be addressed. The housewives also formed two distinct groups and took distinct sides in the arguments that ensued.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled In Hot Water, reads:

“Kyle and Garcelle attempt to get to the bottom of the alleged “dark comments” Sutton made a year ago, but Crystal refuses to divulge what was said. Lisa suffers a devastating loss. Diana sweetens the trip to Mexico by chartering a private jet, but the getaway may not be enough to ease Dorit’s ongoing anxiety. Erika and Lisa’s comments push Sutton to a breaking point.”

Last week's episode saw RHOBH cast members leaving for their getaway. Prior to their departure, Crystal Kung Minkoff and Sutton Stracke spoke about their issues with fellow stars Kyle Richards and Garcelle Beauvais, respectively. While Crystal initially denied divulging any more information about Sutton's problematic statement, viewers witnessed the same in a flashback clip.

A year ago, the duo shared a conversation about race while in Lake Tahoe. Sutton spoke to Crystal about how her daughter was spending time with her friends in their jacuzzi. She mentioned that her "white" daughter was hanging out with “Black girls, a Chinese girl, [and] a red-headed Irish Catholic girl” and that she loved seeing it because “that’s how life should be.”

However, RHOBH star Crystal felt that the comment was a bit out of touch with reality and expressed her concern. Although they seemingly resolved the issue, it was brought up once again this season.

The show also documented Lisa Rinna's mother's death and paid tribute by airing some of her videos from previous seasons that made viewers tear up. Despite being shaken up about the loss, the star went on the getaway and received immense support from the other housewives.

RHOBH star Dorit Kemsley consulted a psychologist to undergo EDMR therapy in an attempt to beat the stress and trauma caused by the horrific robbery incident at her house. She also spoke about being overwhelmed with anxiety at Sutton's party.

At dinner, the ladies dissected Crystal and Sutton's issues and slammed the former. By the end of the episode, viewers saw Sutton getting angry at Crystal.

Bravo's RHOBH has been extremely popular among viewers over the years, and with the twelfth installment, viewers are in for a ride. The series has managed to live up to the hype and has only amped up in terms of its quality this season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far