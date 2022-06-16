What time will RHOBH Season 12 Episode 6 air? Sutton x Diana feud, release date and more details explored

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) Season 12 is all set to air a brand new episode on Bravo this Wednesday, featuring all the ladies in Punta De Mita, Mexico.

Episode 6 of RHOBH Season 12 will air on Bravo on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at 8.00 PM ET and 7.00 PM CT. Viewers can catch the episode later on the network’s website as well.

Those who don’t have the channel can opt for various live streaming services, such as Fubo TV, Sling, Philo, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

The previous episode saw cast members, including Kyle Richards, Sutton Stracke, Lisa Rinna, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Erika Jayne, Diana Jenkins, Dorit Kelsey, and Garcelle Beauvais, flying to Mexico for a vacation.

Since the beginning of the season, the storyline has revolved around Sutton. Initially, the ladies slammed her for not being empathetic towards Dorit after the robbery incident. Currently, Sutton is in Crystal’s bad books after she implied that the latter was a “liar.” The upcoming episode will see Sutton screaming at Diana.

What to expect from the upcoming episode of RHOBH?

The new episode of RHOBH Season 12 is set to deliver a whole lot of drama from Mexico to the viewers. Titled High Cries and Misty Demeanors, Episode 6 will feature another one of Sutton’s meltdowns, but this time her target will be newcomer Diana Jenkins.

In a preview, Diana and Sutton were seen arguing about the latter calling herself vegetarian after enjoying bacon. Towards the end of the clip, Sutton screamed at Diana, who seemed to be in shock at the response.

The official synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

“As the Mexico getaway continues, Dorit struggles to work through her robbery-related anxiety while Lisa sees signs of her mother flying all around her. Kyle and Garcelle are convinced they’re being manipulated by Crystal, who is also hearing from Erika that she needs to stand up for herself. Sutton snaps at Diana, pushing their new friendship to the breaking point.”

RHOBH Season 12 Episode 6 will also feature Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne and Crystal Kung Minkoff surfing. Before heading out to the beach, Erika mentioned in the preview that Sutton would not stop attacking Crystal, especially after she called the latter “a liar."

Sutton and Crystal’s friendship has been in trouble ever since the latter accused her co-star of some “dark comments.” Apparently, Crystal is still hurt by something Sutton said a year ago, but the latter denied saying anything dark to Crystal ever.

Sutton later revealed to Garcelle Beauvais what she actually said. Crystal and Sutton were having a conversation about race over a year ago in Lake Tahoe. The latter was talking about how she loved seeing her daughter Porter and her three friends together. She specified that her “white” daughter was hanging out in a jacuzzi with “a black girl, a Chinese girl, and a red-headed Irish Catholic girl,” and that’s how life should be. Apparently, this conversation didn’t go down well with Crystal, who was still offended a year after the incident.

The stars of the show have chosen their sides, which means that more drama will unravel in upcoming episodes. RHOBH Season 12 airs a new episode every Wednesday at 8.00 PM ET on Bravo.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far