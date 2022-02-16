What is Lisa Rinna's net worth? RHOBH star dresses like Kim Kardashian in a $3690 Balenciaga gown

Lisa Rinna, the American actress and TV host known for her work on Days of Our Lives, recently flaunted a costly blue gown by Balenciaga. Her pictures in the outfit created a lot of chatter. Many fans compared her outfit to Kim Kardashian, who recently wore a similar dress to her friend's wedding rehearsal dinner.

Catsuit gowns have always been Kim's turf. The recent Kim Kardashian x Julia Fox fiasco was triggered because Fox's outfit was similar to Kardashian's. Rinna's incident left fans wondering if everyone will eventually copy Kim's style.

Lisa Rinna's net worth

Known for her work on NBC's daytime soap Days of Our Lives and Fox's Melrose Place, Lisa Rinna is a well-known American actress, TV host, and author. She is also a cherished figure in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and has shared the screen with her husband Harry Hamlin in Veronica Mars and the movie Sex, Lies & Obsession.

She became the co-host of Soap Talk in 2002 and won a Daytime Emmy Award, and with her career so far, her net worth has been placed at a whopping $10 million.

What happened with the dress?

Lisa Rinna may have been more than just taking fashion tips from the Kardashians as she showed up for an event wearing an identical look, previously worn by Kim.

Last Sunday, the beloved The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared a stunning new photo of herself wearing an electric blue outfit. Rinna, who famously names all of her wigs and alter egos, also shared a video of the fit for her fans. "Her name is Taffy Aspen," she said.

The controversy has allegedly put her back on the map and in the headlines. Twitterati discussed every angle of the issue.

Balenciaga designed the draped Jersey gown in blue. It is available via various platforms for $3690. Click here to explore the outfit.

