What time will RHOBH Season 12 Episode 8 air? Diana Jenkins’ shocking text message, Garcelle’s birthday party, and more explored

A brand new episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) Season 12 is set to air this week. Episode 8 will air on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at 8.00 PM ET/7.00 PM CT on Bravo.

The last couple of episodes featured the ladies, including Sutton Stracke, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Crystal Kung Minkoff, and Diana Jenkins, on a vacation in Punta De Mita, Mexico.

Viewers witnessed a lot of drama involving Sutton, Crystal, Diana, and Garcelle on the trip. The upcoming episode will see the ladies back in Beverly Hills where they will have to face the aftermath of the vacation drama.

What to expect from the new episode of RHOBH Season 8?

RHOBH Season 12 newcomer Diana Jenkins is set to steal the spotlight in Episode 8. In a preview, the housewives were seen reading a text message sent to their group by Diana. They were shocked after reading the content of the text in their respective confessionals.

The clip showed Kyle Richards telling her husband Mauricio that she texted the following in their group chat after returning from the trip:

"I hope you girls are all getting some rest. I'm so tired.”

In response, Diana wrote:

“Well, I don't normally do this in a group text, but doctors are putting me on bed rest to stop bleeding. This trip and flying and drinking and burning my candle both ends after losing baby, bleeding for eight weeks straight after miscarriage, and four major surgeries that followed in last few weeks to save my uterus was not very intelligent thing to do.”

Lisa Rinna read the text further in her confessional:

“'I usually wouldn't share this in a group text because it makes me look like a whining bit*h.'”

Finally, the message threw shade at Garcelle Beauvais who was the one to read the ending aloud in her confessional:

"'But Garcelle,' misspelled, 'might think I'm rude, so there it is.’"

Another sneak peek video featured Diana attending Garcelle’s birthday party where she continued to throw shade at the birthday girl. Diana then called herself the “villain.”

Titled It Takes a Villain, RHOBH Season 12 Episode 8 is set to be highly entertaining. The official synopsis reads:

"Crystal unpacks the outcome of the Mexico trip with Rob and Jeff, and Dorit finds comfort in her mother, who is in town for an extended visit; Erika works on growing a new business venture; a text message sends shock waves through the group.”

Diana will be a hot topic of discussion among the ladies in the upcoming episode. The individual groups will also be seen talking about the newcomer and her text message. Episode 8 will also feature a rocking party thrown by Garcelle where all the ladies will let loose.

RHOBH Season 12 airs new episodes every Wednesday on Bravo at 8.00 PM ET/ 7.00 PM CT.

