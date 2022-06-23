Create
"Garcelle over there being messy boots.": RHOBH fans slam Garcelle for inviting Denise to her birthday party

Garcelle invites Denise to med things between her and Lisa (Image via garcelle/Instagram)
Garcelle invites Denise to med things between her and Lisa (Image via garcelle/Instagram)
Modified Jun 23, 2022 09:34 AM IST

Tonight on RHOBH, Garcelle Beauvais's actions at her party have led to her receiving online bashing from viewers. Garcelle invited all the girls to her birthday party, telling them not to give her gifts. Lisa Rinna said that she would not be able to attend the party because she was going to a movie premiere with Harry Hamlin.

Garcelle told Lisa that RHOBH alum Denise would also be there for the party. The two have had issues in the past, and there was even a discussion of cease and desist.

Fans were unhappy with her trying to mend things between Lisa and Denise, and asked her to stand back from the issue.

Garcelle over there being messy boots. #RHOBH

RHOBH fans react as Garcelle tries to mend things between Lisa and Denise

Tonight on RHOBH, Garcelle informed Lisa that Denise was coming to her party, but she revealed that she had already had a conversation with Lisa after an argument, and the two were fine.

Garcelle did not back out of it and asked Denise via text if she had indeed talked to her, to which she replied, 'When?' hinting that the two had talked many times before the incident.

RHOBH fans were shocked when Garcelle tried to mend things between them and asked her not to get involved with them.

i love garcelle but she just needs to accept the fact that lisa rinna is just not a good person nor did she genuinely care about her friendship with denise… end of story #RHOBH
It's interesting Garcelle is the one saying names of the ghosts of #RHOBH
Garcelle gotta stop trying to make “fetch” happen with Denise and Rinna. Please let it go. #RHOBH
Garcelle is so damn messy. I live #RHOBH https://t.co/BTGek7RGFB
Garcelle, you know darn well you & sneaky Sutton don’t want Denise & Rinna to make up. You wanted drama & cat fighting. You wanted them to battle at your bday party. Just keep it real girl. You & Sutton are messy. #RHOBH
Garcelle needs to pull back on producing a bit and just go with the flow 😂😂 she wants to be puppet master so bad. #RHOBH
Another thing about Garcelle is this thing with Rinna & Denise. These are grown women! Let them solve their own problems. #RHOBH
Garcelle is full of mess tonight!! #RHOBH https://t.co/mPOA4Eo41X
garcelle is SO messy holy god #RHOBH
Is this true between Rinna and Garcelle #RHOBH https://t.co/byz8oSsKe9

What happened on RHOBH last week?

Last week on RHOBH, Sutton, Garcelle, Kyle, and Dorit went shopping while Erika, Crystal, Diana, and Rinna went surfing. Erika spoke to Crystal about Sutton calling her a liar. Crystal had earlier accused Sutton of saying racist stuff, which she denied. Erika said to Crystal,

"I want you to stand up for yourself, baby."

The ladies then cleansed the energy around them with a ritual. Erika defended Crystal in front of Sutton, which Garcelle found weird.

Kyle then revealed,

"Crystal has told me that she has had a falling out with like 14 friends. She knows I know these girls. I do not know all of them. I mean, it’s a lot to be dropped by 14 friends!"

Sutton asked Crystal to vow never to talk wrong about Sutton’s character. Crystal reminded Sutton that she had told her last night that she hated her. Diana believed that Sutton was being contradictory and said,

"I very clearly heard you say you hated Crystal, Sutton."

Sutton pointed her finger at Diana, saying she was nice. Diana started to cry after the pin-pointing, and Sutton apologized to her.

Also Read Article Continues below

Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills features the rich ladies of Beverely Hills living luxurious lives and facing some of the difficulties that come with that lifestyle. Season 12 of the show features the following women:

  • Crystal Kung Minkoff
  • Diana Jenkins
  • Dorit Kemsley
  • Erika Jayne
  • Garcelle Beauvais
  • Kyle Richards
  • Lisa Rinna
  • Sheree Zampino
  • Sutton Stracke

The show airs on Bravo every Wednesday at 8.00 pm ET. The episodes are also available on the network's online platform and Peacock the day after the television premiere.

