What is Sutton Stracke’s net worth? RHOBH star’s fortune explored as she joins BFF Jennifer Tilly’s Chucky Season 2 cast

Sutton Stracke and Jennifer Tilly made their big announcement on Thursday, June 16, 2022, that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) star will make an appearance on Season 2 of Syfy's Chucky. The stars took to Instagram to post pictures from the set along with fellow stars.

Sutton, 50, shared an Instagram photo of herself sitting in the official Chucky chair while on set in Toronto as she thanked the series director Don Mancini for graciously including the star on one of the episodes. She said:

"I'm not quite sure how to thank @realdonmancini for this opportunity!" Stracke wrote. "Thank you for allowing me into this amazing world. And getting to work with one of my besties @jennifertilly and see her incredible talent. #chuckytvseries#chucky 🩸"

Chucky continued the famous '80s and '90s horror film series' tale about a red-headed Good Guy doll possessed with the spirit of a homicidal psychotic while also finding love with Tiffany Valentine and causing a ruckus in the neighborhood of New Jersey.

Net worth of Sutton Stracke explored: Stracke gained popularity after RHOBH

The American television personality has a net worth of $50 million. The reality star became well-known after being named and cast as one of the members of Bravo's Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH). She debuted as a 'friend' of the cast in Season 10 and became a central cast member in Season 11, which debuted in May 2021.

Born on September 20, 1971, in Augusta, Georgia, Sutton moved to New York City to study dance at 20. From 2000 to 2016, the star married financier Christian Stracke, whom she met when she was 13 years old. The duo has three children together.

Christian Stracke is the managing director and global head of the credit research group at PIMCO (Pacific Investment Management Company). This Newport Beach-based investment firm specializes in fixed income management. The firm has over $2.2 trillion worth of assets under management.

However, Sutton claimed that she didn't know the amount of wealth she was entitled to until the star began her divorce proceedings with Christian. She opened up about the same on Watch What Happens Live (WWHL) with Andy Cohen and said:

"It's true because he was in charge of the finances, I didn't know everything. So when you do the full disclosure and get everything, I was like, 'What?" It's actually two minor league baseball teams. I knew we had a timber company. But I didn't know all. There was like 10 things on there. I was like, 'Wow, I'm rich'."

In 2012, Christain paid the RHOBH star $7 million for a home in Bel Air, an asset that she received from him after the divorce. She listed the property for sale in June 2020 for $9 million and accepted it for sale at $7.7 million in October 2020. The same month of the sale, Sutton paid $5.4 million for a different Bel Air mansion.

The reality star also continues to own an estate in her native Georgia and a three-bedroom New York City condo.

Sutton is currently involved in significant drama with fellow RHOBH cast member Crystal Kung Minkoff over the latter's accusations of the former passing "dark comments" about race. Although the duo has cleared the air between them and is starting afresh, other members are constantly stirring the pot.

RHOBH airs every Wednesday at 8.00 pm ET on Bravo.

