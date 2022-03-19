What is Teresa Giudice's net worth? RHONJ star mimics Khloe Kardashian's style on WWHL with Andy Cohen

Teresa Giudice, of Real Housewives of New Jersey fame, appeared recently on a talk show, Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. She was seen flaunting her style and curves in her close-fitting, Marine Serre’s “Moonfish Skin” attire.

The American TV star’s body hugging quirky jumpsuit attracted a lot of attention. Guidice sported a blue-colored trippy outfit, which has been seen worn in the past by Khloe Kardashian in one of her Instagram posts.

In April last year, Khloe Kardashian posed for an Instagram post to which she labeled as “Avatar”-chic. The Good American founder had sported the same one-piece for a night out with her sisters. With her illuminating skinny dress, Khloe had carried a round-shaped blue bag, and included matching gloves.

Teresa Giudice was joined by Loni Love as the second guest for Andy Cohen’s show. The American comedian donned a brocade-printed jumpsuit.

What is Teresa Giudice’s net worth?

Born in May 1972, the television star cum author, Teresa Giudice’s net worth, as per Celebrity Net Worth, is $500 thousand.

In 2008, Teresa built a mansion on land in Montville, New Jersey that measured nearly 10,000 square feet. The lavish mansion boasts six bedrooms, five bathrooms, a Cinderella staircase, a colossal chandelier, and a swimming pool.

However, in 2011, Giudice filed for bankruptcy, and revealed that she was burdened with $11 million worth of debt. In 2014, then husband Joe and Teresa tried selling their luxurious house for $4 million in view of their amassed legal troubles, but failed.

In 2020, the actress once again tried to make money by selling her house, and listed the property at a discounted price of $2.5 million. Then, in 2021, she further reduced the price to $2.25 million. Teresa still continues to make efforts in the same direction, currently selling it at the price of $1.999 million.

More about Teresa Giudice’s life

The actress primarily gained popularity and fan following with her reality show “The Real Housewives of New Jersey”, which started back in 2009.

Apart from RHONJ, Teresa has also been a part of various shows including Live With Regis and Kelly, Rachael Ray, The Wendy Williams Show, and Good Morning America.

The 49-year-old actress has also been featured in several magazines like People, Life & Style, and US Weekly.

Both the actress and her now ex-husband Joe have faced problems in the past. For instance, in 2015, the couple served 11 months in prison after being accused of fraudulent charges against banks. Ultimately, Teresa separated from Joe in 2020.

Edited by Gunjan