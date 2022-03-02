RHONJ: Luis Ruelas and Teresa Giudice address the rumors around the video 

Luis Ruelas' viral video has been a topic of discussion ever since the premiere of RHONJ season 12. Margaret Josephs was the first to lead the discussion and has been stirring the pot about the video since then. In episode five, Teresa Giudice and her fiancé hoped to clear out the issue.

The RHONJ star stopped filming the previous episode because the entire house was speaking about the video. She stormed out of production, frustrated at the fact that Luis had been subjected to such a significant amount of criticism from the cast.

When Margaret Josephs revealed that the house was concerned about Teresa, she spoke up and said:

"What concern? I've been with him a year. There's no concern. Whatever happened in Luis' past stays in his past. Whatever happens with me and Luis' present and future, that's all I focus on, that's it."

While the cast, gathered at Jennifer Aydin's house, wanted to address the elephant in the room, Luis Ruelas finally addressed the rumors about the viral video of him proposing to a woman at a "Warrior" camp.

RHONJ star Teresa Giudice's fiancé addresses the video

Luis "Louie" Ruelas decided to address rumors about his video at the "Warrior" camp once and for all. In the video, he appears shirtless in front of other men and begs for forgiveness, proclaiming his love for his ex at the camp.

Teresa explained that he was not answerable or owed anyone in the house an explanation, but he had made up his mind and asked Margaret what people wanted to know.

RHONJ star Margaret revealed that the cast wanted some clarity on the video that surfaced on social media, to which Luis said:

"So I grew up with a lot of trauma in my life, and you know, a friend of mine went out and started this thing called "Warrior" in California, and a lot of men go revisit their pain, to see their pain, get clarity, certainty there in life and I was in a relationship with a woman so I had to learn in the moment basically how to be vulnerable to that woman."

Luis gave an entirely different explanation for the video to the cast. He explained that he did not want to commit to his ex by getting married to her. The women were surprised as the snippet that went viral showed him proposing to the woman.

In a confessional, Jackie Goldschneider said:

"Are we watching the same video? The video that I saw had you asking the woman to marry you."

Luis confessed that he was very proud of the work he had done up until then, and his ex made the snippet viral to try and humiliate him.

Apart from the video, the Gorga family also called out Jennifer for calling them names and digging information on Jackie's husband Evan Goldschneider about an affair with unsubstantial evidence. This argument led to a physical fight between Melissa and Jennifer on RHONJ.

