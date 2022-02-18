Jennifer Aydin opens up about the pool party blowout and her relationship with the other housewives of RHONJ 

RHONJ star Jennifer Aydin recently opened up about her feelings about Margaret Josephs' blowout during Teresa Giudice's pool party and her relationship with other housewives in an exclusive interview with Access Hollywood.

Jennifer confessed that the pool party blowout was very hard on her as well as her family, who witnessed all of that when it aired on the show. But Jennifer said that she wanted to be completely honest with it even with the cameras rolling and wanted viewers to see how she struggled with it.

Jennifer also reflected on her relationship with Teresa Giudice and Luis "Louie" Ruelas and how Margaret's interference was uncalled for. She even hinted at a possible wedding in the RHONJ household and who would be invited for the same.

RHONJ star Jennifer Aydin clarified on issues involving her in the show

In an interview with Access Hollywood, Jennifer confessed that there was only one way that she could have handled the circumstances of the blowout with Margaret and that was by letting the incident speak for itself. She said:

"I decided...there was only one way I could handle it, just..just letting it all hang out..its like you wanna do this to me well I'm going to show you how much pain this is causing me. I'm not going to sugarcoat it..like this hurt my feelings...I'm hurt, I'm struggling and I'm gonna let everybody know it."

RHONJ star Jennifer confessed that she was completely "blindsided" with what happened. Jennifer planned on mending the issues with the other housewives over her past actions but ended up getting "snubbed" by the others.

"I think it's nice to say hello to people..even if you're having a thing with someone. Listen can't we just keep it cordial, can't we just take one for the team and not try to bring our differences.. I was ready to talk to everyone one-on-one."

She said that Margaret approached her with the intention of dropping the news of the affair publicly. She also said that Margaret knew what happened to Teresa when she brought up rumors about Jackie Goldschneider's husband having an affair and still chose to go public with Bill's infidelity.

Although the damage was done, RHONJ star Jennifer vowed to protect her children from the news of the affair. She also reflected on how the news has affected the relationship between her and Bill.

"I think he's feeling like..um..it's almost like reliving it. So he is feeling the guilt of his infidelity, he is having the guilt of me having to endure this publicly..so he's been really trying..he's been romantic."

RHONJ star Jennifer also revealed that Margaret kept pushing the issue of Luis' video despite Teresa repeatedly asking her not to talk about it. When asked who would be invited if Teresa and Luis get married, she said:

"All I will say about that is that the whole cast will not be invited to the wedding."

Reflecting on the recent episode where Dolores Catania and Jackie Goldschneider had an argument, Jennifer said that it was a very hard day for Dolores considering she had broken up with her boyfriend David.

She also felt that there was a love-hate relationship between her and hoped to work it out at the reunion.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul