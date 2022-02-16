"I'm so scared of food": RHONJ star Jackie Goldschneider reveals what it is like to live with anorexia

Bravo's RHONJ Season 12 housewife Jackie Goldschneider opened up about her battle with anorexia in a recent episode. Jackie and her husband Evan Goldschneider were out for an early dinner as their kids were at sleepaway camp, when she spoke about her journey with anorexia.

Jackie realized that it was getting out of hand when she weighed herself on the scale and saw how lean she had gotten. She thought she was going to die if she did not stop after years of excessive exercising and restrictive eating due to a battle with anorexia.

During the conversation with Even Goldschneider, she said:

"I'm so scared of food and so scared of gaining weight, but I'm hungry all the time."

RHONJ star Jackie Goldschneider opens up about her battle with anorexia

While having an early dinner with her husband, Jackie Goldschneider did not prefer eating anything that led to the conversation of her battle with anorexia. Jackie recalled how she fainted when the couple went to meet Evan's friends while they were dating.

"I got from a place where I didn't eat anything. You remember those days? I was at death's doorstep. When I finally started my recovery, I got to a place where I could eat what I wanted and I thought I was cured. I don't know, I'm not okay. Last year was really hard on me. I did shut down a little."

RHONJ star Jackie confessed that she shouldn't be feeling happy that she was underweight. She said she preferred an early dinner because she did not want to eat. Evan responded by explaining how "that's not living."

Evan also confessed that their kids noticed her "ritualized" eating habits of only consuming salads, and that made Jackie emotional. She said:

"That upsets me so much. It's one thing if I do it to myself but it's another thing if I make my kids think it's normal behavior... I'm afraid that I'm gonna relapse and kill myself. I just don't want to do this anymore."

Evan confessed that he had been concerned about Jackie for a long time and was relieved to see that Jackie was finally opening up and letting him in on her journey. Evan suggested they go to the therapist, to which Jackie agreed. He said:

"The realization is a great thing and I'll help you every step of the way. I'm your partner, if you hurt, I hurt."

Jackie had previously brought up the issue while at brunch with RHONJ stars Melissa Gorga and Margaret Josephs. In an interview with PEOPLE, Jackie revealed what it was like to live with anorexia. She said:

“I’m really proud of coming out of the other side because it was so hard. It’s really not a way to live. It’s horrible. It was absolutely horrible. And I’m hoping that I can help people out there like me, who usually just suffer in silence. Because I wish I knew that one day, I’d get through it. That was always a fear of mine that I would never stop doing this.”

RHONJ star Jackie also spoke about her issues with not eating enough and exercising compulsively. Her mindset changed considerably after the birth of her twins. Jackie hoped that others suffering from the same issue would hear her story and seek help.

RHONJ airs every Wednesday at 8:00 pm ET on Bravo.

