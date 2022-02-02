"You chastise me": Margaret Josephs accuses Jennifer Aydin of making nasty remarks about her marriage on RHONJ Season 12

Viewers of Bravo's RHONJ Season 12 premiere episode witnessed an explosive fight between Margaret Josephs and Jennifer Aydin at Teresa Guidice's summer pool party.

Margaret was so disappointed with Jennifer's remarks on her married life that she said:

"You make it out like you're better than everybody else ... you chastise me."

In Season 12 of RHONJ, the argument began shortly after Jennifer made an entrance to the pool party. She was the last of the housewives to make an appearance. Other housewives, including Margaret, Jackie Goldschnieder, Dolores Catania, Melissa Gorga, and their friend Traci Johnson, were already there.

As soon as Jennifer entered the party, Teresa was there to receive her, but she felt very awkward as she told Teresa that the other women "walked right past her" with either a fading 'hello' or some not even saying anything.

RHONJ Housewives Margaret and Jennifer's explosive feud

While speaking separately with Teresa, Jennifer Aydin said she was planning on making amends with the other women. With this in mind and wanting to resolve issues, Teresa suggested that Jennifer and Jackie chat with each other.

Jackie confronted Jennifer and spoke about the drama that was created by Jennifer's comments at the RHONJ reunion last year:

"I'm upset with you... You know that Margaret is one of my best friends and you concocted a story to try and drive a big wedge between us."

Jennifer was upset about the comments she made, but she also pointed out how she was being targeted all this while:

"I shouldn't have said it, I regret it. But do you know how hard it is for me knowing it's all three of you against me? I think I'm great friends with Teresa and Dolores but I also do believe that they don't stick by me the way that you three do."

The RHONJ stars eventually made peace with one another and Jackie was quick to accept Jennifer's apology. Jackie was ready to be Jennifer's friend if the same was reciprocated. Jackie also pointed out that Jennifer should talk to Melissa and Margaret.

All hell broke loose when Margaret approached her. Margaret did not hold back when she said:

"I was a little shocked. You called me a snake in the group ... You never know when to stop. I think that you're unhappy."

Jennifer defended herself and tried to justify her actions by saying:

"I wake up feeling blessed. I love my house, I love my husband. He allowed me to make things happen that never could've happened for me without a man having to nag me about the bill. It's not about the money, but it is about him trying to do everything he can to let me be the perfect mother to my kids... You're just jealous."

Margaret said that Jennifer's husband was trying to justify and make up for the mistakes he had made in the past. Margaret also brought up how Jennifer spoke ill of her mother.

By the end of the episode, Jennifer loses her cool when Margaret talks about Jennifer's husband's infidelity. Margaret said:

"You always say Bill's the best but he had an affair. Everybody knows and that's why he left his old job. Her marriage isn't as perfect as she says it is. Bill had an affair with the office manager."

The episode ends with Jennifer cursing at Margaret and asking her to get her facts straight.

RHONJ Season 12 airs its drama-packed emotions in the season premiere (Image via Bravo TV)

RHONJ premiere episode also saw Teresa's finance Luis' controversial video getting leaked and the drama that unfolded at the party because of the same.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8:00 PM ET on Bravo.

