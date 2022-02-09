Jackie Goldschneider slams Jennifer Aydin for digging dirt on her husband Evan on RHONJ 

Bravo's RHONJ Season 12 episode 2 continued with Jennifer Aydin's drama at Teresa Giudice's pool party. Jennifer tried to make amends with the other housewives but ended up with a huge blowout with fellow housewife Margaret Josephs.

Before Jennifer's fight with Margaret on RHONJ, she also tried to talk to Jackie Goldschnieder about their issues and ended up resolving them. Jackie agreed to be her friend if she was a friend to her as well. Jackie also revealed that she knew about Bill's affair, but she said:

"I would never have brought it up because I know first-hand how bringing up infidelity can hurt a couple."

Jackie was referring to a drama that had unfolded in the previous season when Teresa had spread rumors about Jackie's husband Evan cheating.

RHONJ star Jackie slams Jennifer for trying to dig out information about Evan cheating

While RHONJ stars Margaret and Dolores shopped for carpets and other furniture for the latter's house, Margaret confronted Jennifer about trying to find dirt on Jackie's husband, Evan.

Margaret said that Jennifer "tried to drag Jackie through the mud" by asking Dolores' ex-husband Frank details about Evan's alleged affair. Dolores seemed shocked to find out about it. In a confessional, she said:

"I wouldn't have done what Margaret did to Jennifer. But after finding out even more of the stuff she's done, there's consequences to be paid for that."

Dolores later said she understood why Margaret behaved that way with Jennifer during Teresa's pool party.

"I can understand where you're coming from, where you'd had enough."

RHONJ Housewives gathered at Dolores' new townhouse, with Jennifer's arrival where the drama began. Jennifer started crying because she was overwhelmed and Jackie stayed to console her.

AllAboutTRH @AllAboutTRH The drama is going down tonight on #rhonj The drama is going down tonight on #rhonj! https://t.co/albMb2BXFj

RHONJ housewife Jackie heard Margaret confronting Jennifer. Jackie entered the argument and slammed Jennifer for spying on her husband while her marriage was in shambles. Jennifer's response to everyone's accusations was that she did it to find more information that would help Jackie.

Jackie later stormed out of the conversation. She was shocked because she stood by Jennifer all the drama at the pool party without realizing that Jennifer had wronged her.

Jakie felt cheated by Jennifer after everything that has happened

Jackie felt terrible for Jennifer's behavior at the pool party and agreed to meet her later. Jennifer realized that she had to make amends with Jackie to discuss her feelings.

RHONJ Housewives met at Jennifer's house and got to talking about the drama that unfolded at Teresa's pool party. Jennifer felt that Margaret hurt her feelings, to which Jackie responded by saying:

"I don't have a problem with what Margaret did. You've said to her a million times how awful she is for cheating on her husband, you hurt each other and I think that you guys have a right to defend your positions."

When Jennifer hinted that Jackie could relate to Margaret's husband cheating because she also faces such a reality, Jackie quickly pointed out that Evan's cheating rumor was disproved.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

SK Pop is now on Twitter! Follow us and stay updated with all the latest happenings.

Edited by Srijan Sen