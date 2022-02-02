Tensions run fresh between Gorga-Giudice families as they enter into a new season of RHONJ

The cast of Bravo's RHONJ enters into a new season with a fresh start. The women looked for a new beginning, burning out all the previous season's reunion episodes. With the premiere of season 12 of RHONJ, the Gorga-Giudice families still have past issues running over their minds.

This season of RHONJ has Teresa and her daughters sitting near the poolside and talking about their shift to the new house. The girls talk about the possible blending of the new families in the new house and how they are still not completely comfortable with that.

A look at Gorga-Giudice relationship dynamics on RHONJ

Viewers of Bravo's RHONJ have witnessed all of the family drama between Joe Gorga and Joe Giudice over the years. Joe Gorga began his debut on Season 3 of the show with an argument with Joe Giudice.

Since then, they have struggled to maintain a healthy relationship throughout the seasons. The fights have been physical and have caused emotional distress to Teresa's daughters.

In the premiere episode of RHONJ, the daughters talk to Teresa about how things are not going well between them and their uncle, Joe Gorga. As Teresa and her daughters talk about moving in with Luis "Louie" Ruelas and his son, they also discuss the issues that have come up with Joe Gorga saying negative things about their father, Joe Giudice.

In an interview in the episode, Teresa opened up about the recent developments regarding this situation.

"My brother and I, we made peace with it, but my daughters are still upset because, basically, they want him to take back, you know, what he said about their dad."

Explosive trailer for Season 12 shows the daughters speak up

On season 12 of Real Housewives of New Jersey, Teresa's daughters Gia and Melania no longer speak quietly. In the trailer, Gia confronts Joe Gorga after finding out that Gorga called Joe Giudice "the devil." Melania goes up to her mother and complains about Joe Gorga and says:

"Your brother is saying things about dad."

When Joe Gorga defends himself and argues, he says:

"She looks at me like I'm the devil. Her father was the devil."

This is when Gia speaks up and says:

"That’s when I walk away from you."

This season has the daughters standing up for their father, Joe Giudice, who was deported to Italy and cannot enter the US. Teresa is very close with her daughters but shares the same bond with her brother, Joe Gorga. Teresa is always the one to get pulled between Gorga and Giudice. This time, the daughters step up and take matters into their own hands.

RHONJ's season 12 premiere episode also gives a glimpse into the lives of the other housewives and the brewing tensions between Jennifer, Margaret and Melissa as she tries to make amends for her past actions. With a video of Luis going around, tensions are building up in the episode at the summer party thrown by Teresa.

Edited by Srijan Sen