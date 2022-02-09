Jennifer Aydin and Margaret Josephs drama by the pool intensifies on RHONJ

Bravo's The Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) premiere week episode left us with Jennifer Aydin by the pool in a heated argument with Margaret Josephs. However, the drama only intensified between the two this week, with Aydin abruptly leaving the party with her husband, Bill.

The final moments of RHONJ's Season 12 premiere episode saw Josephs bring up Aydin's husband Bill and his affair years ago. Aydin had not publicly disclosed the affair before Josephs' statement.

Josephs also said that Aydin "chastizes" her over Aydin's comments on Josephs' character and also about her mother. Josephs was married to her first husband, Jan, thirteen years before splitting up and then getting married to her now-husband, Joe.

RHONJ star Margaret Josephs comments on Jennifer Aydin's husband and his affair, leading to a blowout

RHONJ episode 2 saw the fight intensify between Josephs and Aydin, and as Teresa came to doze off the fire, she sided with Aydin. Teresa argued that Josephs had previously attacked her for spreading a rumor about Jackie when she did the same now.

After Aydin and Bill abruptly left the party, the other housewives gathered together and took control of the situation. Aydin was in the car with Bill discussing what happened and confessed that neither of them was perfect. Bill argued that Josephs should stay away from poking her nose in other people's business.

On RHONJ the next day, Teresa and Dolores visited Aydin at her pool party, where she confessed that Bill was hiding upstairs because he was embarrassed.

Aydin also revealed details on her husband's affair. She confirmed that it happened when she was nine months pregnant with their third child. Aydin explained that she learned about Bill's affair through credit card receipts and text messages on his phone.

She confronted Bill, who said he was not in love with the woman and did not want a divorce. Aydin recalled:

"I got angry; I threw things at him. Literally, the next day, I had Christian. Once the baby came and we had our moments, I was like, 'I want to make it work if he wants to make it work,' and we never spoke about it again."

Margaret Josephs and Jennifer Aydin's argument continued at Dolores' new townhouse

While Aydin was sitting with Jackie telling how overwhelmed she was feeling, Josephs approached her and asked:

"What are you crying about? I don't want to fight with you, but your behavior today has been very hypocritical."

Josephs also revealed how Aydin had been digging dirt on Jackie's husband, after which Jackie, along with the other housewives, started arguing with Aydin. By the end of the conversation, Aydin did not prefer to stay and left the house.

The reality show airs every Tuesday at 8.00 pm ET on Bravo.

