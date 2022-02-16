"I don’t feel like you’ve had her back": Dolores Catania and Jackie Goldschneider get into a heated argument on RHONJ

Bravo's RHONJ Season 12 episode 3 saw a heated argument that nearly turned physical between housewives Dolores Catania and Jackie Goldschneider. The fight was over Jennifer Aydin's loyalty and friendship, which started as a conversation but soon intensified into a near physical confrontation.

Jennifer Aydin and her husband Bill have been a topic of discussion since the show's premiere, when Margaret Josephs publically brought up the topic of Bill cheating on Jennifer. During Jackie and Dolores' confrontation, Jackie felt that Dolores was not the friend that would look out for Jennifer and said:

“I’m making sure she’s surrounded by people who really have her back, and I don’t feel like you’ve had her back.”

RHONJ stars Dolores Catania and Jackie Goldschneider get into a nearly physical fight

Jackie Goldschneider has been supportive of Jennifer Aydin since her husband's affair was made public by Margaret Josephs at Teresa Giudice's pool party. Jackie decided, along with her husband Evan, to throw a college themed frat party and called Jennifer to invite her for the same.

RHONJ star Jackie checked in with Jennifer after the incident at Dolores' new townhouse. Jennifer confessed that all of what happened there was 'very overwhelming' for her and hinted at her outburst at Dolores.

Jackie said:

"To be honest with you, I don't think that she's being you know, the kind of friend you need right now because I cried my share last year and I don't think crying is weakness."

RHONJ star Jennifer revealed that she felt she was going into "the lion's den" while going to Dolores' house. Jennifer even thanked Jackie for being there.

While at the party, the RHONJ castmates discussed whether it was appropriate for Margaret to have spoken to Jennifer like that. Margaret wanted Jennifer to apologize, but Traci Johnson and Jackie said that Margaret's behavior was not okay.

As soon as Jennifer entered, Traci and Jackie welcomed her as she separated herself from the rest of the group. When Dolores came to talk to her, Jennifer spoke about what Jackie had said. When Dolores confronted Jackie about it, a heated argument ensued.

RHONJ star Jackie said that Dolores was closer to Margaret, which Dolores denied. Jennifer also resonated with Jackie when she said that Dolores could put more work into talking to her. The argument took an ugly turn when Dolores pointed to Jackie and said:

"I will work on that [building a connection with Jennifer] . But I don’t need to hear from this.”

Jackie, furious at Dolores, screamed back at her and said:

“What do you mean ‘this’? Do not call me ‘this’! Excuse me, you’re going to respect me more than that.”

It wasn't long enough before Dolores and Jackie started moving in closer, mere inches from each other's faces, before the episode ended.

In an interview with Page Six, RHONJ star Jackie looked back on the heated argument and said:

“We have a love-hate relationship. We love each other, but we get under each other’s skin. And I know there are things about me that occur, and there are definitely things about her that hurt me. And when we get into a heated moment with each other, like, the friendship falls to the floor and we just really get in each other’s faces.”

RHONJ airs every Wednesday at 8.00 pm ET on Bravo.

