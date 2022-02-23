 RHONJ: Margaret Josephs and Jennifer Aydin try to sort out their differences

RHONJ stars Margaret Josephs and Jennifer Aydin tried to straighten out their differences over the intense drama that was caused at Jackie Goldschneider's party. Dolores Catania, at the party, nearly got physical in a heated argument with the hostess and others had to intervene to stop the fight.

Margaret established that she did not wish to have issues with Jennifer, who had talked about the former having double standards. She said,

"You crucified me for [having an affair]. Your husband was like me...and you called me slutty for the same behavior, that's what it was."

Jennifer confessed to having gone a little too far with Margaret over her relationships, which she admits she should not have done.

RHONJ Housewife Jennifer Aydin reveals her triggers, continues to mend her relationship with Margaret

In a RHONJ confessional, Jennifer Aydin revealed what angered her towards Margaret. She said,

"I'm just starting to realize now that the way that she's been boasting about her affair was a real trigger for me. Like...what if this girl that Bill cheated on me with was going around bragging about her affair with my husband..and if I ever heard that it's so heartwrenching."

RHONJ star Jennifer also confessed to Margaret that the affair was kept a secret to shield her kids from people's judgment. She was also worried about Bill's reputation and her in-laws blaming her for not being a good wife.

Josephs believed that Jennifer was taking all the blame for Bill's affair, which was wrong. In a confessional, she said,

"This girl and I are further apart than I even realized. She's brainwashed to think that all women are blamed for men's poor behavior...not just the other woman, but the wife too. It's actually very very sad."

The duo decided to put all of their issues to rest and take a fresh start towards renewing their friendship.

While deciding to go to the shorehouse, Jennifer talked to her husband about Dolores' friendship with her. She revealed that even though the latter talked about being a good friend, all of the proof showed otherwise.

RHONJ housewife Jennifer also updated Teresa Giudice about what happened at the party as the duo spent some time at the shorehouse. At the beach, Dolores had revealed that Jackie had been talking badly about Bill, which infuriated Jennifer.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs every Tuesday at 8.00 pm ET on Bravo.

