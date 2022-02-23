Tensions brew over Luis Ruelas' video as Teresa quits filming on 'RHONJ'

Luis "Louie" Ruelas' video has been a topic of discussion since the premiere of RHONJ Season 12. The topic was brought back on episode four of the show by Margaret, who was the first to bring it up last time.

While the RHONJ housewives embarked on a trip to the Jersey Shore together, some were skeptical about Teresa Giudice's relationship with Luis. This developed after a leaked video showing him shirtless in a warrior camp and other rumors about his private life surfaced on social media.

Margaret Josephs revealed that a lot of the details about Luis' family and their dislike for him had come up. She said:

"I want to like Luis. I want to give him the benefit of the doubt, but the jury's out right now. Let's not forget that weird video, right? ... And s--- came out about him again today. It's all over social media. People said his family doesn't like him. They also said that eventually, it's going to come out he does illegal things and that he could serve jail time."

Margaret continued:

"Listen, we don't know if it's true. But someone wants him dead. I mean, this stuff keeps leaking."

'RHONJ' Housewives discuss Luis Ruleas video at the Jersey Shore

As the RHONJ housewives gathered at the Jersey Shore, Margaret questioned if Teresa could handle Luis' drama in public. She confessed that the latter would turn into defense mode, try to bury the topic and not talk about it.

While visiting Jennifer's shorehouse, Teresa talked about Luis' visit to Boston to see her daughter Audriana.

"Luis has got such a good heart and I love how he's so into seeing Audriana. We had joining rooms, so the three of us laid in bed together, watched movies."

RHONJ housewives continued to discuss Luis and his relationship with Teresa while at the beach. They asked the latter's in-law Melissa Gorga for her views on the duo's relationship. Margaret said to her:

"Listen, you know Luis much better than I do and [Teresa] seems very happy. But it's just like, stuff came out about him that he's so unethical that he'll wind up in jail."

Melissa, in response to Margaret's comment, said:

"Can I check you right now? And you guys are all going to agree that this guy is charming in person."

Margaret confessed that Luis was indeed good-looking and "so is a car salesman."

Teresa Giudice quits filming raising concerns over the house talking about Luis

RHONJ star Teresa returned to Jennifer's shorehouse to get ready for the night's festivities. Teresa then received a phone call from Luis, who told her he didn't want to join the rest of the group. Teresa cut off her audio for the remainder of the call.

The rest of the cast was at Melissa and Joe's vacation house when the former received a text from Teresa and proceeded to tell the group about it.

"Teresa just texted me and was like, 'Do not say a word. Make sure you do the right thing. Back up my boyfriend. You know what that means? She's going to have a freakout."

Teresa was seen talking to one of the producers, who revealed that they had spoken to Luis minutes prior and he was upset that everyone was talking about him. The producer pointed out how there are currently "stories out there" about Luis, but she had no interest in discussing them.

The RHONJ star also said that Luis did not deserve this and then stormed out of the house and left in the car. In a confessional, she said:

"Luis didn't sign up for this...to be antagonized, to be questioned. Anything. I'm in the public eye, not Luis. He's the love of my life. Like, I want to protect him."

Teresa Giudice met Luis Ruelas while they vacationed separately at the Jersey Shore. Their relationship was made public by People magazine in November 2020 and their engagement was announced in October 2021.

RHONJ airs every Tuesday at 8.00 pm ET on Bravo.

Edited by Srijan Sen