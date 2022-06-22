What time will RHOBH Season 12 Episode 7 air? Erika x Sutton’s newfound friendship, release date, and more explored

The upcoming episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) Season 12 is set to air on Bravo this Wednesday, featuring cast members having fun in Punta De Mita, Mexico.

Two episodes back, the ladies, including Kyle Richards, Sutton Stracke, Diana Jenkins, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Garcelle Beauvais, and Dorit Kemsley, headed to Mexico for a vacation.

The highlight of the previous episode was Sutton snapping at Diana and making her cry. Sutton has been the primary focus since the beginning of the season, as most of the cast members seem to have issues with her.

In the upcoming episode, viewers will see her and once-a-foe Erika bonding, leaving others in surprise.

RHOBH Season 12 Episode 7 release date and time

Episode 7 of RHOBH Season 12 is all set to air on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at 8.00 PM ET on Bravo. The network’s website will also stream the episode after it airs on the channel.

If viewers don’t have the channel, then they can opt for various live streaming services. Some of the best TV service providers include Sling, DirecTV Stream, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, Spectrum, Dish Network, Xfinity, and Philo.

What to expect from the new episode?

RHOBH Season 12 Episode 7, titled “Ship-Faced,” promises to bring in more drama for the viewers. A preview showed Dorit inviting the ladies to her luxury yacht in Mexico, where Erika would get super drunk, and Diana would be stung by a jellyfish.

It also featured Garcelle and Lisa mentioning RHOBH alum Denise Richards, who left the show in Season 10. The highlight of the upcoming episode is set to be Sutton and Erika’s foe-turned-friends moment. They were seen bonding, which became a hot topic among the ladies. In a confessional sneak peek shared by Bravo, Sutton stated that she sometimes does not like Erika’s “actions” but appreciates her company when she is funny.

Seeing the two bonding, the fellow housewives mentioned that they loved watching Erika and Sutton talk. In response, the two stated that they would like to take one step at a time towards the right direction.

Addressing the same, Erika said in a confessional:

“I don’t do well when people force me. Why is it a big deal when I’m nice to someone, when I call someone c***, when I let people know how I feel if I fall asleep on the boat? Can I just be me?”

Only time will tell whether this newfound friendship will last until they return to Beverly Hills. The official synopsis of RHOBH Season 12 Episode 7 reads:

“The women set sail aboard Dorit’s luxury yacht in Mexico, but Erika goes overboard with her partying and winds up three sheets to the wind. Diana admits to Kyle that her temper is still burning hot at Sutton. Garcelle springs a surprise on Lisa, who turns the tables with a stunning admission of her own. Crystal vows to stop holding onto the past.”

While Sutton was seen bonding with Erika, she might have irked another housewife. After making Diana cry in the previous episode, the millionaire cast member seemed to avoid Sutton in the upcoming episode’s preview clips.

Meanwhile, RHOBH airs a new episode every Wednesday on Bravo at 8.00 PM ET.

