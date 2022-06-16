How much is Erika Jayne’s tax bill? RHOBH star claims she can’t pay the whopping amount

Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) star Erika Jayne, in a court filing dated Tuesday, June 14, 2022, claimed that she couldn't pay her taxes. The 50-year-old reality television personality said her business manager received a notice last month stating that she owes $2,226,985.77 in taxes to California.

As per US Weekly, the taxes have been piled on from 2011, 2012, and 2013. In her filing, Erika noted that she's unsure if the tax board is “claiming any sort of lien” on her assets, including the $750,000 diamond earrings that have been at the forefront of many legal battles related to ex-husband Tom Girardi.

In the filing, the RHOBH star wrote:

“I am in the midst of trying to figure out the basis of this tax bill with the assistance of my business manager, who is also an accountant. I do not have the ability to pay the [California Franchise Tax Board] tax bill.”

RHOBH star Erika Jayne and ex-husband Tom Girardi's relationship explored amidst tax fiasco

The RHOBH star, who shares son Tommy with ex-husband Thomas Zizzo, met Tom Girardi in the late 1990s while she was waitressing at one of the most popular West Hollywood spots, Chasen's. A year later, she decided to give him her phone number, and he eventually reached out to her through his secretary.

Six months into their relationship, the duo got engaged and married in January 1999. Tom has made a few appearances on the reality series since Erika joined the cast in 2015 but couldn't be completely present because of his professional commitments.

However, in November 2020, the RHOBH star confirmed in a statement to US Weekly that she had “decided to end” her marriage to Tom “after much consideration.” She said:

"This is not a step taken lightly or easily. I have great love and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we built together. It is my absolute wish to proceed through this process with respect and with the privacy that both Tom and I deserve. I request others give us that privacy as well.”

The following month, after they split a 21-year marriage, they were accused of embezzling $2 million in settlement funds designated for the families of Lion Air Flight 610 victims.

In February 2022, amidst the ongoing battle, the RHOBH star was ordered to turn over a pair of earrings to a trustee following allegations that her ex-husband Tom Girardi purchased them with funds that did not belong to him. The former lawyer allegedly purchased the jewelry in March 2007 using money from a client's trust account.

Tom's law firm, Girardi Keese, began undergoing bankruptcy proceedings in December 2020, following which trustees began looking for assets that could be used to pay back creditors and considered the earrings to be one such asset.

The Pretty Mess author told US Weekly last month that she was still mourning her marriage, despite all the legal issues. The RHOBH star added that she still takes Tom's calls and said:

“I think that gets lost in the sensationalized version of it all. This was someone I was married to for over 20 years and was with, like, 23 [years]. It’s difficult. There are real moments of sadness.”

Currently, Tom has been residing in a senior living facility since August last year, following his diagnosis of late-onset dementia and Alzheimer's. His brother Robert Girardi has been acting as his conservator since February 2021. Erika also revealed to the publication that he wasn't well and was "in a state of decline."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far