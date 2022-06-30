"No one asked Diana to get involved": Fans slam RHOBH star Diana Jenkins for her unruly behavior with Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) was back with another dramatic episode on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 on Bravo. The episode saw the ladies (Kyle Richards, Sutton Stracke, Diana Jenkins, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Garcelle Beauvais, and Dorit Kemsley) having fun in Punta De Mita, Mexico, while also indulging in some drama.

Last week on RHOBH, Diana Jenkins and Sutton Stracke got off on the wrong foot at the start of the season after the former intervened in an argument between Sutton and Crystal. While taking off on Diana's plane, Sutton and Garcelle had to sit away from the others so that they could address their concerns.

In Episode 8, Sutton backed up her friend Garcelle and addressed the plane issue with fellow cast member Dorit. The star felt that Diana's behavior was not encouraging, and fans backed her up on the same. One fan tweeted:

Fans react to RHOBH star Sutton clapping back at Diana's behavior

While visiting Dorit's house, Sutton addressed Diana's behavior towards her and Garcelle on the plane. The star confessed that she was very hurt by Diana's behavior. She later recapped what transpired between the ladies to Dorit, who also appeared to be surprised.

Earlier, Diana had sent a text to the ladies' group chat claiming that she wouldn't be there for Garcelle's birthday party due to the after-effects of her miscarriage. Diana said that she addressed it in the group chat so that Garcelle wouldn't feel bad.

Read on to find out what fans have to say about the same:

A recap of what transpired on RHOBH Season 12 Episode 7

Episode 7 of RHOBH saw the ladies enjoying their stay in Punta De Mita, Mexico. As the ladies took up Dorit's invitation to join her on a luxury yacht in Mexico, they had their share of fun, silliness, and a bit of drama as well.

The official synopsis of the show, titled Ship-Faced, read:

“The women set sail aboard Dorit’s luxury yacht in Mexico, but Erika goes overboard with her partying and winds up three sheets to the wind. Diana admits to Kyle that her temper is still burning hot at Sutton. Garcelle springs a surprise on Lisa, who turns the tables with a stunning admission of her own. Crystal vows to stop holding onto the past.”

Although viewers have not been very fond of Erika Jayne's debut this season, they got to see an entirely different side of her last week. The entrepreneur got really drunk before going on the yacht, causing her to have numerous unstable moments in the episode with the other RHOBH cast members.

Sutton Stracke and Crystal Kung Minkoff sorted their issues and took some steps toward rekindling their friendship. While the issues haven't been completely resolved from both ends, the ladies are ready to move on.

During dinner, Lisa Rinna revealed that she had apologized to former RHOBH cast member and friend Denise Richards, as advised by Garcelle Beauvais last season. Garcelle, however, went ahead and confirmed it with Denise, who asked Lisa when the apology had taken place. This planted doubts in Garcelle's mind, and she wondered whether Lisa had really apologized.

Apart from all of the drama, some lighter moments included Sutton and Erika bonding, which was lauded by both viewers and the other RHOBH housewives.

RHOBH has been extremely popular among viewers. Season 12 sees the housewives resolve past issues as well as form and break bonds with each other. However, the series does offer its fair share of love, laughter, and drama, and it keeps its viewers well fed.

