What is Luke Gulbranson’s net worth? Summer House star’s fortune explored as he announced his exit from Bravo’s show

Bravo is expected to announce the release date of Summer House Season 7 soon. With the success of the previous season, fans have high expectations for the upcoming installment. However, fans will be disappointed to learn that not all cast members are returning to the show.

One of the fans’ favorite cast, Luke Gulbranson, recently announced that he has quit the reality TV series. In a clip that he shared on Instagram, Gulbranson said that he would miss his roommates and was pretty “bummed” for not enjoying the summer with the cast members.

The reality TV star, whose net worth is reportedly $600,000 has been a part of the Bravo show since the fourth season. He soon became one of the favorite cast members who went missing for a couple of episodes at the beginning of Season 6.

During that time, he revealed that he was in Minnesota attending to a family issue. Gulbranson, however, did not mention any specific reason as to why he won’t be returning to the Bravo show this time.

What did Luke Gulbranson say in Instagram video?

Luke Gulbranson posted a video on Instagram from Minnesota addressing the rumors of him exiting Summer House.

He said:

“Just so everybody knows, I'm not going to be on Summer House this year. [Those] were rumors, but I wanted people to hear that from me. Yeah, I won't be on the show.”

The 38-year-old star continued:

"I'm extremely thankful for the past three years of being on the show. I'm going to miss my friends a ton. [I'm] actually extremely bummed I'm not going to be able to spend the summer with them. It breaks my heart, but I know they'll have a good time and we'll be in touch anyway.”

Since it was a live video, the star was also responding to fans' live questions and reactions to the news. One of them asked him why he was leaving the show. In response, Gulbranson said that he wouldn't go into detail as he couldn't reveal the exact reason behind his exit from the show.

However, the star did mention that he would soon be appearing in a romantic comedy movie and in a lot of other projects as well.

Towards the end of the clip, Andrea Denver also joined Gulbranson in the live video, but Denver didn't mention anything about Gulbranson's exit.

According to reports, Gulbranson is not the only one who has quit Summer House. Apparently, Denver and Alex Wach will also not return in Season 7.

Summer House alum Luke Gulbranson’s wealth and career explored

Bravo’s Summer House and Winter House were not the only earning factors in Luke Gulbranson’s professional life. Apart from being a reality TV star, he is also an actor, model, film producer, hockey coach, and owner of his own jewelry company named R_Co.

He has appeared in a short film, By My Hand, and a TV series titled The Flight Attendant, alongside Kaley Cuoco. His upcoming movie is a rom-com titled Love… Reconsidered.

With several projects in hand, Gulbranson is doing pretty well in his fortune department. His estimated net worth is $600,000, according to Life&Style magazine.

The star will be missed by his Summer House fans.

While Gulbranson, Denver, and Wach might not star in Season 7, there would be other cast members who will be seen in Season 7. They include Lindsay Hubbard, Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Paige DeSorbo, Carl Radke, Danielle Olivera, and Ciara Miller.

Fans can stream all the previous seasons of Summer House on Peacock TV.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far