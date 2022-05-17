"It's very obvious": Fans slam Paige, Ciara, and Amanda as they criticize Lindsay on Summer House reunion

After a heated first installment, the Hampton housemates and cast members of Summer House gathered for a more dramatic second part. Season 6 of the reality TV show has been extremely popular among viewers as members navigate their personal and professional commitments on the show.

The women blamed Lindsay for not being a "girl's girl" and only bringing up topics to stir up drama. However, fans did not appreciate the same. One fan tweeted:

jen @falcarringtons Paige, Amanda and Ciara all got together and compiled a list to go against Lindsay and it’s very obvious #SummerHouse Paige, Amanda and Ciara all got together and compiled a list to go against Lindsay and it’s very obvious #SummerHouse

No topics were off-limits during the Summer House reunion, and host Andy Cohen brought up disputes that took place this season, and this led to massive arguments among the cast members. From Lindsay's Hot Hubb Summer to Ciara's relationship with Austen, everything was on the table.

Fans react to Summer House women criticizing Lindsay

Paige, Ciara, and Amanda had some beef to resolve with Lindsay. They felt like their co-star brought up rumors about Craig being intimate with Kristin only to stir up drama, even though she knew about the same for about a month. However, she denied the claims. This led to an argument about Lindsay holding everything in until the last moment to stir up drama.

Here's what fans have to say about the same:

Baby Gorgeous @hibabygorgeouss I need a man who loves me as much as Paige loves finding random reasons to get mad at Lindsay and Carl??? #SummerHouse I need a man who loves me as much as Paige loves finding random reasons to get mad at Lindsay and Carl??? #SummerHouse

B @BravoholicBianc Someone get her a back brace for carrying this show. #SummerHouse Someone get her a back brace for carrying this show. #SummerHouse https://t.co/SKmPX8DgBM

cryptocurrency is a pyramid scheme for ugly dudes @sjtoplin It seems like Paige’s main beef with Lindsay is that Lindsay is great at reality TV? I get why she’s mad that Lindsay brings stuff up on camera, but babe that’s the literal job #SummerHouse It seems like Paige’s main beef with Lindsay is that Lindsay is great at reality TV? I get why she’s mad that Lindsay brings stuff up on camera, but babe that’s the literal job #SummerHouse

Beer Me That Bravo @beerMEthatBravo #summerhousereunion When did this show become a bunch of bitter betties? Paige, Ciara and Amanda need to figure out if they are pretending to be friends with Lindsay or finding reasons to hate her. It’s confusing. #SummerHouse When did this show become a bunch of bitter betties? Paige, Ciara and Amanda need to figure out if they are pretending to be friends with Lindsay or finding reasons to hate her. It’s confusing. #SummerHouse #summerhousereunion https://t.co/7oUSJhsQBG

Stephanie @keepupwithmy4 Paige & Amanda saying Lindsay’s isn’t a girls girl?!? Hysterical… when have they ever been nice to Lindsay?!? She doesn’t owe those little girls a damn thing #summerhouse Paige & Amanda saying Lindsay’s isn’t a girls girl?!? Hysterical… when have they ever been nice to Lindsay?!? She doesn’t owe those little girls a damn thing #summerhouse

Shannon Pingitore @ShannonPingito1 #Bravo If only Amanda & Paige held grudges against the male cast mates as much as they do Lindsay… #SummerHouse If only Amanda & Paige held grudges against the male cast mates as much as they do Lindsay…#SummerHouse #Bravo

D @holyspearits Ciara, Paige and Amanda are so mad about Lindsay saying stuff when the cameras are there. Well it’s a TV show. No one wants to see you sleeping and crying every weekend. Lindsay is the show! #SummerHouse Ciara, Paige and Amanda are so mad about Lindsay saying stuff when the cameras are there. Well it’s a TV show. No one wants to see you sleeping and crying every weekend. Lindsay is the show! #SummerHouse

What transpired in Part 1 of the Summer House reunion?

Part 1 of the Summer House reunion aired on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 9.00 pm ET on Bravo. The event was one for the books as the cast addressed most of the conflicts that transpired this season. While some didn't have significant updates or a role in anyone else's drama, others were involved with every ounce of drama that took place on the show.

Lindsay Hubbard opened up about her life as a single this summer and also raised concerns about Amanda Batula's influence on her life and Paige Desorbo's mean comments about her on the show. She also spoke about the miscarriage she had just before this season of Summer House.

Paige addressed her "brothel" comment towards Lindsay and admitted that it was a harsh word to use. The star revealed that she only intended to bring up the latter's interference in Ciara Miller and Austen Kroll's relationship.

Austen Kroll's love triangle with Lindsay and Ciara dominated the rest of the reunion. While the publicist insisted that she didn't want to hurt her co-star by getting intimate with her friend, the cast realized that the Southern Charm star was safely out of this mess.

Alex Wach's opinion on the same was the most appropriate. He said:

"I don't understand why all the anger is going toward each of you. When going back to watch it, he gets nothing. I don't understand why you're fighting so much for literally, like, the Honda Civic of male attractiveness."

The cast also discussed the wine glass debacle, and Ciara apologized to Danielle for her behavior. However, the latter revealed that because so much time had passed by, she developed a lot of hate for her co-star. The episode ended on a cliffhanger.

The reunion featured Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Lindsay Hubbard, Carl Radke, Danielle Olivera, Paige DeSorbo, Luke Gulbranson, Ciara Miller, Mya Allen, Alex Wach, and Andrea Denver. Although Southern Charm star Austen Kroll wasn't present most of the season, he was still a major topic of discussion during the reunion.

