“Ew Paige”: Summer House fans are furious at Paige DeSorbo for bringing up Lindsay Hubbard’s miscarriage in reunion episode

Fans of Summer House are furious with Paige DeSorbo for talking about Lindsay Hubbard’s miscarriage in the show's reunion episode. Fans have expressed how disheartened they see Paige DeSorbo’s insensitive side.
Part one of the season 6 reunion that aired on Monday at 9:00 PM witnessed some tense moments between the cast members of the Summer House and a lot of drama among the cast.
All about Summer House Paige DeSorbo’s comment and fans' reactions
When host Andy Cohen sat down with the Summer House cast members, little did he know what would come. The reunion episode kick-started with Cohen asking Lindsay Hubbard about the double standards on the show, Luke’s multiple hook-ups, and she being shamed for her link-ups on the show.
While answering his question and putting her point forward, she asked why no one asked Luke about his multiple link-ups on the Summer House. Paige DeSorbo interrupted him and said, “because Luke didn’t have a miscarriage,” leaving Hubbard confused about her insensitive remark.
DeSorbo’s remark did not go well even with the fans too. They expressed their opinion on Twitter, saying how DeSorbo could make such a comment, while some said she should no longer be part of the show because of her behavior.
Fans were also not happy with DeSorbo for calling the house "a brothel," hinting at Hubbard’s dating game, where she hooked up with several men simultaneously. Fans did not appreciate this unnecessary jibe as well.
All about Summer House Lindsay Hubbard’s miscarriage
Lindsay Hubbard joined Bravo spinoff, Winter House, where she met Jason Cameron. The two immediately hit it off and continued with their flirtatious ways even after the season ended.
Hubbard got pregnant with his child but was unaware of her pregnancy until she suffered a miscarriage. She revealed her miscarriage to her friend Carl Radke on Summer House season 6, saying that she was pregnant with Cameron’s child a month before the show's premiere, leaving Radke shocked and heartbroken on why she had not shared the news with him before.
In an interview with Page Six, Hubbard explained why she did not reveal the news sooner to her friend. She said:
“I just felt bad. I didn’t want to burden him. I didn’t tell him because he was in the middle of so much. This was very heavy news, especially [with] everything that had happened to me within the last 48 hours. I was waiting for the right time. He was traveling a lot. I was all over the place. There was just no time.”
Meanwhile, fans applauded the Bravo star for sharing her personal experience and handling the situation so well on Summer House.
After part one, the second part of the Summer House reunion is set to air on May 16. The reality show featuring New Yorkers having a good time in the Summer House aired on January 17 and ended on May 2 on Bravo.