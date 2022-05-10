“Ew Paige”: Summer House fans are furious at Paige DeSorbo for bringing up Lindsay Hubbard’s miscarriage in reunion episode

Fans of Summer House are furious with Paige DeSorbo for talking about Lindsay Hubbard’s miscarriage in the show's reunion episode. Fans have expressed how disheartened they see Paige DeSorbo’s insensitive side.

Part one of the season 6 reunion that aired on Monday at 9:00 PM witnessed some tense moments between the cast members of the Summer House and a lot of drama among the cast.

All about Summer House Paige DeSorbo’s comment and fans' reactions

When host Andy Cohen sat down with the Summer House cast members, little did he know what would come. The reunion episode kick-started with Cohen asking Lindsay Hubbard about the double standards on the show, Luke’s multiple hook-ups, and she being shamed for her link-ups on the show.

While answering his question and putting her point forward, she asked why no one asked Luke about his multiple link-ups on the Summer House. Paige DeSorbo interrupted him and said, “because Luke didn’t have a miscarriage,” leaving Hubbard confused about her insensitive remark.

DeSorbo’s remark did not go well even with the fans too. They expressed their opinion on Twitter, saying how DeSorbo could make such a comment, while some said she should no longer be part of the show because of her behavior.

BravoAndBlaze @BravoAndBlaze Ew Paige. How dare you bring up Lindsay’s miscarriage???? I’m actually mad. #SummerHouse Ew Paige. How dare you bring up Lindsay’s miscarriage???? I’m actually mad. #SummerHouse https://t.co/GT7rYqMKV9

Paige:’Luke didn’t have a miscarriage’

…#SummerHouse Lindsay:’No one is judging Luke for going out with several women’Paige:’Luke didn’t have a miscarriage’ Lindsay:’No one is judging Luke for going out with several women’Paige:’Luke didn’t have a miscarriage’…#SummerHouse https://t.co/OA105BnbWx

TheRealityTVRewind @TheRealityTVRe1 PAIGE IS A MONSTER TO BRING UP LINDSAY’s MISCARRIAGE! It’s none of her business that Lindsay wanted to have fun and have a no strings attached summer #SummerHouse PAIGE IS A MONSTER TO BRING UP LINDSAY’s MISCARRIAGE! It’s none of her business that Lindsay wanted to have fun and have a no strings attached summer #SummerHouse

Nicole @nikki_cole530 All brands should drop Paige for her disgusting, vile miscarriage comment to Lindsay. It’s 2022, how is she getting away with saying that?! #SummerHouse All brands should drop Paige for her disgusting, vile miscarriage comment to Lindsay. It’s 2022, how is she getting away with saying that?! #SummerHouse

sophia 🇦🇫 @smhatef The way Paige uses Lindsay's miscarriage against her and dismisses Carl working on his sobriety... idk how this girl has brand deals. #SummerHouse The way Paige uses Lindsay's miscarriage against her and dismisses Carl working on his sobriety... idk how this girl has brand deals. #SummerHouse

Ciara:’You’re dismissive and your tone is horrible”

Guess who kept it classy and didn’t get physical and threw glasses to anyone’s face? Lindsay. She wins over the mean girls

#SummerHouse Paige:’You hd a miscarriage and you kept sleeping with men, as if you were a madame’Ciara:’You’re dismissive and your tone is horrible”Guess who kept it classy and didn’t get physical and threw glasses to anyone’s face? Lindsay. She wins over the mean girls Paige:’You hd a miscarriage and you kept sleeping with men, as if you were a madame’Ciara:’You’re dismissive and your tone is horrible”Guess who kept it classy and didn’t get physical and threw glasses to anyone’s face? Lindsay. She wins over the mean girls #SummerHouse https://t.co/HGsrgt3Nxd

Forever boy @Shmattheww Paige, Amanda and Ciara are bringing up Lindsay’s miscarriage to shame her whether they choose to believe it or not #summerhouse Paige, Amanda and Ciara are bringing up Lindsay’s miscarriage to shame her whether they choose to believe it or not #summerhouse

EMBA @swornunderoath I wasn’t aware you’re supposed to lock yourself in the house after having a miscarriage. #summerhouse I wasn’t aware you’re supposed to lock yourself in the house after having a miscarriage. #summerhouse

dramabananna @dramabananna Paige’s only drama this season has been crying until Craig decided to be only with her, after he slept with Kristin Cavallari. Why is she mad at Carl? Oh and she keeps trying to shame Lindsay, now using her miscarriage as a weapon #SummerHouse Paige’s only drama this season has been crying until Craig decided to be only with her, after he slept with Kristin Cavallari. Why is she mad at Carl? Oh and she keeps trying to shame Lindsay, now using her miscarriage as a weapon #SummerHouse https://t.co/DqyPewkzi3

BocaBourgeoisie🏖💎 @CurrentClips Paige has the nerve to say Carl was rude to her. The fact that she uttered the word miscarriage in conjunction with Lindsay's summer fun was beyond rude...it was low down and FOUL!!! #SummerHouse Paige has the nerve to say Carl was rude to her. The fact that she uttered the word miscarriage in conjunction with Lindsay's summer fun was beyond rude...it was low down and FOUL!!! #SummerHouse https://t.co/wpfJ5VbXmM

Fans were also not happy with DeSorbo for calling the house "a brothel," hinting at Hubbard’s dating game, where she hooked up with several men simultaneously. Fans did not appreciate this unnecessary jibe as well.

All about Summer House Lindsay Hubbard’s miscarriage

Lindsay Hubbard joined Bravo spinoff, Winter House, where she met Jason Cameron. The two immediately hit it off and continued with their flirtatious ways even after the season ended.

Hubbard got pregnant with his child but was unaware of her pregnancy until she suffered a miscarriage. She revealed her miscarriage to her friend Carl Radke on Summer House season 6, saying that she was pregnant with Cameron’s child a month before the show's premiere, leaving Radke shocked and heartbroken on why she had not shared the news with him before.

In an interview with Page Six, Hubbard explained why she did not reveal the news sooner to her friend. She said:

“I just felt bad. I didn’t want to burden him. I didn’t tell him because he was in the middle of so much. This was very heavy news, especially [with] everything that had happened to me within the last 48 hours. I was waiting for the right time. He was traveling a lot. I was all over the place. There was just no time.”

Meanwhile, fans applauded the Bravo star for sharing her personal experience and handling the situation so well on Summer House.

After part one, the second part of the Summer House reunion is set to air on May 16. The reality show featuring New Yorkers having a good time in the Summer House aired on January 17 and ended on May 2 on Bravo.

