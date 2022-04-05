Who is Andrea Denver dating? All about Summer House star’s girlfriend Lexi Sundin and Paige DeSorbo drama.

Andrea Denver has finally found love. After the love triangle drama we saw in Summer House between Paige DeSorbo, Craig Conover and Andrea; we are finally ready to see who he is dating.

Andrea Denver is currently dating…

Andrea Denver is currently dating Lexi Sundin, his former love interest from Winter House Season 1. The 29 year model is in a very happy and serious relationship with Denver. She is also an interior designer, and Denver is really “proud” of her career, as he said in an interview.

She has also been on Project Runway. She has a keen interest in traveling and spends her time visiting Hawaii, California and Georgia. She met Denver’s family during Christmas in 2021.

Andrea Denver, Paige DeSorbo and Lexi Sundin Drama at the summer house…

In October 2021, Andrea Denver joined the cast of Winter House season 1 and started a whirlwind romance with Paige DeSorbo.

The two were in an on-again, off-again relationship while filming for the show in February 2021, but by April of that year, Denver had started to see Sundin. He was still confused about his feelings towards Paige, so the 30-year-old reality TV star planned to get back with Piage in the Hamptons for a three month shooting period of Summer House. While talking about his love interest he said-

“It was a long road to get her back, but I think you have to manifest things"

Sundin called out Andrea for “putting a wall” between them as the couple split up. He then went to the Hamptons to be with DeSorbo. Soon after that in the spring of 2021, Lexi Sundin started to see Conover but was still flirting with her former love interest at the joint summer vacation house.

During season 6 of the show, DeSorbo started seeing Craig Conover, Denver decided to give his relationship with Lexi another chance. While filming a dinner scene of Summer House (telecasted on March 28), he got emotional while thinking about his past mistakes in relationship. He said

"I got really emotional talking about love and thinking about a beloved person to me, and also about certain things that I did wrong in the past"

Andrea at that moment realized that he loved Lexi and got back with her after trying to win her over for 5 months. Andrea missed the wine fight between Ciara and Lindsay on the recent episode at the exact moment he realized his love for Lexi.

The two are currently in a happy relationship while Page is dating Craig. It is also rumored that Lexi will be joining Summer House in season 7 to be with Andrea.

Edited by Somava Das