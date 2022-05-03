×
“You’re terrible for each other”: Summer House fans react to Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke’s wedding in Season 6 finale

Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke got married in the Summer House Season 6 finale (Image via amandabatula/Instagram)
Modified May 03, 2022 08:41 AM IST
Feature

The finale of Summer House Season 6 had a beautiful ending as Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke got married. However, viewers were not entirely on board with their decision to walk down the aisle.

Amanda and Kyle have been in an on-off relationship since they started dating each other in Season 1 (2015). Over the years, the couple had many ups and downs, and a few of them were witnessed by fans on Bravo’s Summer House.

After planning and canceling their wedding date more than once, they finally got married in Season 6.

Unfortunately, a few days before the wedding, Amanda and Kyle tested positive for COVID-19. The preparations were subsequently made in just five days.

While the couple, their family, and friends looked happy, fans were confused as to why the two ignored the red flags in their relationship.

What do fans have to say?

Since the beginning of Summer House Season 6, Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula have been arguing over the former's decision to ask for a prenup. They were seen fighting, breaking down, and questioning their relationship over the decision.

While viewers thought it was a good move, Amanda did not agree to it. Kyle was earlier seen admitting that the couple would think about the prenup later.

Viewers have taken to Twitter to share their opinions about everything that happened in the episode, from Amanda’s vows to Kyle's crying and much more.

Here's a look at some of these fan reactions:

These fools had every sign in the world not to get married. When the universe screams at you, LISTEN. You’re terrible for each other. #SummetHouse
#summerhouse Amanda and Kyle stop pretending there no red flags in ur relationship before you got married
YALL REALLY IGNORED ALLL THE RED FLAGS AND GET MARRIED ANYWAY HUH?? 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 #SummerHouse https://t.co/Mcb6yreEDj
The universe being ignored after throwing Kyle and Amanda 500 signs to not get married #summerhouse https://t.co/cI6HXRB5bm
I cannot believe these 2 get married #SummerHouse
Amanda and Kyle getting COVID right before the wedding is a sign #SummerHouse https://t.co/xTvOe9Bz7e
Not Amanda grifting her vows from someone else’s wedding! #summerhouse https://t.co/8YKyVhZ43c
Kyle is stupid. What does he mean by he’ll come back to the prenup another time? It’s called a prenup for a reason. You’re supposed to do it before being officially married. He’s going to regret that decision. #SummerHouse
Woof you know it’s bad when Paige and Criag help Amanda write her vows #SummerHouse https://t.co/7RS25Vab6t
At this point, Kyle and Amanda have had all the possible signs to not have this wedding #summerhouse
I can’t stand when Kyle fake cries. #SummerHouse
If he couldn't get her to sign a prenup, is she really gonna sign a postnup? #summerhouse https://t.co/3U5cD7TfmZ

Summer House season 6 finale

The final episode of Summer House season 6 aired on Monday, May 2, at 9.00 pm ET on Bravo. It focused on Amanda and Kyle’s wedding and ended on a happy note.

The episode also showed the other cast members’ relationship dynamics. This includes Lindsay Hubbard's confession to Carl Radke and Craig Conover's surprise for Paige DeSorbo.

The official synopsis of the Season 6 finale (Episode 15), titled Happy Sending, reads:

“Love is in the air as Kyle and Amanda’s big day approaches. Lindsay and Carl address their feelings toward each other head on. Paige and Craig finally put a label on their relationship. With just days to go until their nuptials, Kyle and Amanda are hit with a blow that no one saw coming.”

Next week, Summer House will air the first part of the reunion episode. It will feature the cast members spilling love and hatred at each other.

From Amanda and Kyle’s struggle as a married couple to the infamous wine-throwing segment, the upcoming episodes will cover the aftermath of all those things.

The reality TV show's Season 6 Reunion Part 1 will air on May 9, while Part 2 will air on May 16 at 9.00 pm ET on Bravo.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh

