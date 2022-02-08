Why is Luke Gulbranson missing from Summer House?

Reality TV heartthrob Luke Gulbranson has been missing from season 6 of Summer House, leaving fans puzzled about his absence. Since the star has been a part of the show from season 4, his unexpected disappearance left scores of fans in doubt.

But the good news is that Luke Gulbranson will be back. The star went missing from the Summer house because of a family situation in his native Minnesota.

Luke Gulbranson is missing from Summer House due to family issues back in Minnesota

As Summer House season 6's episodes started airing, many returners and new additions like Mya Allen, Alex Wach, and Andrea Denver were seen. Viewers also noticed that longtime star Luke Gulbranson was missing from the show.

His absence in episode 1, Where's My Lover, Boy?, also raised questions because none of the Summer House stars mentioned his name during the premiere of season 6.

Now, putting all speculation to rest, Luke Gulbranson cleared that he could not arrive at their new Southampton getaway property because of a family situation.

Talking about his absence, Gulbranson told Page Six:

“Well, listen, I’m late coming in, because I have some things happening back in in Minnesota that I needed to be home for. You will find out about that as the season goes on."

Clearing the air further about his absence, the 38-years-old said:

“I think the big thing with me personally is dealing with like family stuff and things back in Minnesota, all at the same time. I’m here to have fun, and then I’m juggling business stuff with like my jewelry and trying to expand and grow my business and take advantage of opportunities that come our way.”

Bravo star Gulbranson, who entered the show in 2020 in season 4, owns a clothing and jewelry business. He has been trying to expand his jewelry business since 2018. He sells his jewelry along with men's and women's apparel on his website, R_CO.

More about Summer House

The reality show on Bravo, Summer House, follows the life of affluent New Yorkers who share a beach house on weekends between Memorial Day and Labour Day. The cast enjoys an exclusive, high-end lifestyle along with finding love in the midst of drama-filled romance.

The reality stars of season 6 include DeSorbo, Lindsey Hubbard, Danielle Olivera, Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, Carl Radke, and Ciara Miller.

The Summer House airs Mondays at 9 PM ET on Bravo.

