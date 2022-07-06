What time will RHOBH Season 12 Episode 9 air? Bravo show to explore Erika disrespecting Garcelle and her son

The upcoming episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) Season 12 is all set to bring in a lot of drama. It will feature Erika Jayne disrespecting Garcelle Beauvais’ son, which will make the latter furious.

The Bravo show stars Erika, Garcelle, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung Minkoff, and Diana Jenkins. In the previous episode of RHOBH, all the ladies gathered to celebrate Garcelle’s 50th birthday, where her family was also in attendance. While a lot of drama happened at the party, the housewives were having a good time as well. Erika was seen super drunk, leading to her making statements with the wrong choice of words in the upcoming episode.

Episode 9 of RHOBH Season 12 will air on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at 8.00 PM ET on Bravo. Viewers can also stream the episode on the network’s website after it airs on the channel. The new episode can also be watched via several live streaming services, such as DISH, Sling, YouTube TV, fubo TV, Philo, DirecTV Stream and Xfinity.

What to expect from RHOBH Season 12 Episode 9?

RHOBH Season 12 Episode 9 promises to be super entertaining and dramatic. Titled Calamity Jayne, the new episode will see Erika Jayne drunk at Garcelle Beauvais’ party.

The official synopsis of RHOBH espiode 9 reads:

“Erika lands in hot water with Garcelle over some choice words. Kyle tries to atone for some words of her own. Lisa is amused by Diana’s new look. Crystal tries to help Dorit with her ongoing anxieties. A sinking feeling sets in at Sutton’s housewarming party when the hostess and her guests find themselves literally sinking into the backyard mud.”

In the previous episode, Erika was seen calling Garcelle’s elder son Oliver “hot,” which left her co-stars in shock and the host’s 31-year-old son uncomfortable. In the upcoming episode’s preview, Erika was seen disrespecting Garcelle’s 14-year-old son, Jax.

In the preview, the birthday girl and others were seen wrapping up the party, including Jax who was picking up a flower bouquet from a table for his mother. Erika, who was sitting with Doris Kemsley, cursed at Jax as she said:

“Wait what are you doing here? Get the f**k out of here, get the f**k out of here, get the f**k out of here before you get in trouble!”

Jax then told his mother that he was “violated” by Erika. Garcelle stormed towards the latter and stated:

“You hurt Jax’s feelings don’t talk to him like that. You said ‘get the f–k out of here’ that’s not OK, that’s not OK.”

Erika looked stunned with Garcelle’s reaction as she tried to make the latter understand that she was joking. Dorit seemed uncomfortable with the entire incident.

Another sneak peek video showed Kyle Richards and Dorit defending Erika’s “drunk” behavior by saying that they liked their co-star relaxing after a long time.

Her response to Erika’s behavior backfired as online users slammed Kyle for supporting her fellow cast members’ actions towards Jax. Addressing the same, Kyle shared a lengthy post on her Instagram story.

It mentioned:

“Until Mexico, we had never seen Erika drink like that. So this was new behavior we were seeing. I think while focusing on that the more important issue was being minimalized. Anyway, I never post things like this but I felt absolutely terrible watching these clips so I wanted to share with you.”

Kyle Richard's Instagram post addressing RHOBH scenes (Image via kylerichards18/Instagram)

Kyle started her Instagram story post by addressing her reaction to a scene where Sutton Stracke was trying to share her story after Diana Jenkins told her miscarriage news. But Erika’s response showed Sutton in the wrong light.

Meanwhile, viewers can catch all the drama on RHOBH Season 12 on Wednesdays at 8.00 PM ET on Bravo.

