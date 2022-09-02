Why are Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears getting sued? Lawsuit explored as comedians face grooming and child abuse allegations

Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears were recently accused of grooming siblings Jane Doe and John Doe when they were kids and persuading them to shoot explicit skits. Tiffany’s lawyer Andrew Brettler stated that the lawsuit is a means of extortion, and the plaintiff’s mother, Trizah Morris, has already attempted to prove these claims against Haddish all these years. Brettler added,

“Every attorney who has initially taken on her case – and there were several – ultimately dropped the mater once it became clear that the claims were meritless and Ms. Haddish would not be shaken down. Now, Ms. Morris has her adult daughter representing herself in this lawsuit. The two of them will together face the consequences of pursuing this frivolous action.”

Lawsuit against Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears

The lawsuit filed against Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears states that the siblings’ family used to go to the duo’s place on the occasion of Christmas. Back in 2013, Haddish split from William Stewart, and the former reportedly offered a role for Jane in her commercial.

Jane and her family were unaware of the shooting, but Haddish and Spears knew everything about the it. Moreover, Haddish had to reportedly teach Jane to mimic f****tio for a skit about children arguing on a sub sandwich. While speaking to The Daily Beast, Jane said:

“I tried to mimic what they wanted me to mimic, but it still came out just super uncomfortable. I knew when I left the booth that I didn’t complete what they wanted me to do.”

Jane was paid $100 and said that she did not tell anything to her mother about what happened during the shoot. Haddish then approached the siblings’ mother to tell her that she wanted to hire her son John for a Nickelodeon sizzle reel. According to the lawsuit, Haddish and Spears molested John while filming, and a video of the same was posted by Funny Or Die alongside other platforms.

A representative for Funny Or Die said that they would never share any such content and that they were not involved in anything related to the video. The representative claimed that it was user-generated content and was deleted in 2018.

Jane and John mentioned that their mother had earlier tried to reach a settlement of $15,000 with Aries for the video, but now the siblings are suing the duo for damages.

In brief, about Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears

Tiffany Haddish is well-known for her appearance on the sitcom The Carmichael Show, followed by the comedy film, Girls Trip. She once hosted Saturday Night Live and has featured in other shows like The Last O.G., Tuca & Bertie, and The Afterparty.

Aries Spears mostly appeared on the Fox sketch comedy show MADtv and was the longest-serving cast member on the show. He then released a special called Aries Spears: Hollywood, Look I’m Smiling in 2011.

