“Very little that I can say right now”: Tiffany Haddish addresses child abuse allegations amid ongoing lawsuit 

Tiffany Haddish has broken her silence on molestation and grooming accusations against her filed in California's Superior Court for Los Angeles County.

Jane Doe, 22, has filed a suit against her and comedian Aries Spears. As per the allegations, which Doe filed on behalf of herself and her 15-year-old brother, John Doe, they alleged that in various comic sketches, Haddish and Spears pressured them into filming s*xually suggestive scenes when they were minors.

Aries Spears has been accused with Tiffany Haddish. (Image via Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The suit claims that the plaintiffs were “groomed” when they were seven and 14 years old, making the siblings "traumatized for life."

Opening up about the case, Tiffany Haddish shared her response on her social media platform. She said:

"I know people have a bunch of questions. I get it. I'm right there with you. Unfortunately, because there is an ongoing legal case, there's very little that I can say right now. But, clearly, while this sketch was intended to be comedic, it wasn't funny at all - and I deeply regret having agreed to act in it. I really look forward to being able to share a lot more about this situation as soon as I can."

Exploring the accusations against Tiffany Haddish in detail

Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears are being sued for intentional inflictional distress, gross negligence, s*xual battery, s*xual harassment, and s*xual abuse of a minor.

The suit also alleges that Tiffany Haddish was a negligent supervisor and failed to warn. The comedian is being sued for breach of fiduciary duty and constructive fraud.

According to details of the lawsuit obtained by TMZ, the 14-year-old girl and her 7-year-old brother were coerced into being a part of the explicit skit. One of the videos from the skit reportedly features Haddish teaching the minor girl ways to mimic an intimate scene.

The suit also mentions that Haddish reportedly brought the minor boy to a home where she and Spears molested him while shooting a Funny Or Die video titled 'Through a Pedophiles Eyes.'

In a statement to People Magazine, Funny Or Die noted that the alleged video was "removed in 2018 immediately after becoming aware of its existence." They further added:

"Funny Or Die found this video absolutely disgusting and would never produce such content. We were not involved with the conceptualization, development, funding or production of this video. It was uploaded to the site as user-generated content..."

As per the lawsuit, via People:

"The Plaintiffs were both minors and were incapable of consenting to participate in sexually graphic videos distributed and published via 'Funny or Die's' platform... There was no parent or guardian present."

Response from Tiffany Haddish's lawyer

In a statement, 14-year-old John Doe said Spears and Haddish gave him a drink that made him sleepy. As per the lawsuit, Haddish allegedly paid $100 to the siblings as well.

In a statement to Variety, Tiffany Haddish's attorney Andrew Brettler called the suit "meritless" while claiming that the teens’ mother had "been trying to assert these bogus claims against Ms. Haddish for several years."

The statement further added:

“Every attorney who has initially taken on her case—and there were several—ultimately dropped the matter once it became clear that the claims were meritless and Ms. Haddish would not be shaken down. Now, Ms. Morris has her adult daughter representing herself in this lawsuit. The two of them will together face the consequences of pursuing this frivolous action.”

Nothing more about the lawsuit has been reported. Aries Spears has not responded to the suit yet.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Prem Deshpande