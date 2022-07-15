Constance Wu's 'Fresh Off the Boat' tweet uncovered as actress admits to attempting suicide after Twitter backlash 

The Terminal List actress, Constance Wu, has opened up about the cyberbullying and hate she received for her 2019 Tweet about the renewal of Fresh Off the Boat. The actress went offline a few days after the incident and stayed away from the internet for the last three years.

She finally broke her silence about how the backlash affected her mentally, resulting in an attempted suicide. During this time, she also worked on a book, Making a Scene, and promoted it in her recent tweet. The book discusses seeking help during mental distress and dealing with trauma.

Constance Wu tweets to say that she is making slow and steady attempts to get back on social media

The Crazy Rich Asians actress uploaded a lengthy post to her Twitter on Thursday, July 14, delving deep into the backlash she received from the internet in 2019.

She started by reminding people that she had been gone for almost three years and was afraid to venture back on social media due to her experience. She shared that she was scared but was trying to dip her toes back into the platform. She also promoted her book and wrote:

"While I was gone I wrote a book called Making a Scene."

She then shared how difficult the situation got for her in 2019 after making a "careless" comment about the renewal of her show Fresh Off the Boat. The actress revealed that the backlash from the comment affected her so severely that she attempted suicide. Constance Wu explained by writing:

"3 years ago, when I made careless tweets about the renewal of my TV show, it ignited outrage and internet shaming that got pretty severe. I felt awful about what I'd said, and when a few DMs from a fellow Asian actress told me I'd become a blight on the Asian American community, I started feeling like I didn't even deserve to live anymore."

She continued by writing:

"That I was a disgrace to AsAms, and they'd be better off without me. Looking back, it's surreal that a few DMs convinced me to end my own life."

Thankfully, one of her friends found her and rushed the actress to the hospital.

After the incident, Constance Wu decided to take a break from work and social media to focus on her mental health. Se added that Asian communities do not talk about mental health as much as they should. She added:

"AsAms don't talk about mental health enough. While we're quick to celebrate representation wins, there's a lot of avoidance around the more uncomfortable issues within our community."

She added that the incident led other Asian Americans in the industry to "avoid" her, which "hurt a lot." However, the situation gave her more insight into mental health issues and made her realize "how important it is to reach out and care for people who are going through a hard time."

She explained how that was precisely why she wrote her book. She wants her book to help people "reach out and help people talk about the uncomfortable stuff" when they are going through a rough patch. She continued by writing:

"So while my book is not always the most flattering portrayal, it's as honest as I know how to be. Because the truth is, I'm not poised or graceful or perfect. I'm emotional. I make mistakes...lots of 'em!"

She ended the post with the reassurance of slowly returning to the internet and social media.

What did Constance Wu say in her 2019 tweet?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, in May 2019, when Fresh off the Boat was renewed for a sixth season, Constance Wu gave an unexpected reaction. The actress tweeted:

“So upset right now that I’m literally crying. Ugh. F**k."

The tweet was shortly followed by another post that said:

“Fucking hell”

Additionally, the actress went on to the series' Instagram post and commented "dislike" on it.

The Tweets earned major criticism from online users, which led the actress to delete the post and replace them with an explanation:

"Today's tweets were on the heels of rough day & were ill timed w/the news of the show. Plz know, I'm so grateful for FOTB renewal. I love the cast&crew. Im proud to be a part of it. For all the fans support, thank u & for all who support my casual use of the word f**k-thank u too."

She further explained to her fans that the renewal of FOTB meant she had to give up on a "passion" project, which was the reason for her frustration. But that was not enough, and the actress had to take a break from social media to escape the criticism and hate.

